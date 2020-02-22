Playlist Michael Bartle
22. Februar
Samstag, 22. Februar 2020
Primal Scream: Loaded
Album: Screamadelica
Intercord
Primal Scream: Don’t fight it, feel it (Scat Remix)
Album: Screamadelica
Int.
Bocca Junior: Raise
Album: Maxi
Bows Own Recording
My Bloody Valentine: Soon (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
Album: EPS 1988-91
Rough Trade
Saint Etienne: Only Love Can Break Your Heart (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
Album: Maxi
Warner
Björk: One Day (Springs Eternal Remix)
Album: The best mixes from the album “Debut” for people who don’t buy white labels
Polydor
Sabres Of Paradise: Wilmot
Album:
Rough Trade
Chemical Brothers: Leave Home
Album: Exit Planet Dust
Virgin
Charlie Feathers: Jungle Fever
Album: Single
Kay Records
Two Lone Swordsman: Sex Beat
Album: From The Double Gone Chapel
Warp
Acid Jesus: Radium
Album: Radiation EP
Klang Elektronik
Two Lone Swordsman: It‘ not the worst (Lali Puna Remix)
Album: I thought I was over that
Morr Music
King Tubby: Roots Of Dub
Album: Presents the Roots Of Dub
Total Sounds
A.R. Kane: A Love from outer space
Album: A Love from outer space
Luaka Bop