Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 22.02.2020

22 Februar

Samstag, 22. Februar 2020

Primal Scream: Loaded
Album: Screamadelica
Intercord

Primal Scream: Don’t fight it, feel it (Scat Remix)
Album: Screamadelica
Int.

Bocca Junior: Raise
Album: Maxi
Bows Own Recording

My Bloody Valentine: Soon (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
Album: EPS 1988-91
Rough Trade

Saint Etienne: Only Love Can Break Your Heart (Andrew Weatherall Remix)
Album: Maxi
Warner

Björk: One Day (Springs Eternal Remix)
Album: The best mixes from the album “Debut” for people who don’t buy white labels
Polydor

Sabres Of Paradise: Wilmot
Album:
Rough Trade

Chemical Brothers: Leave Home
Album: Exit Planet Dust
Virgin

Charlie Feathers: Jungle Fever
Album: Single
Kay Records

Two Lone Swordsman: Sex Beat
Album: From The Double Gone Chapel
Warp

Acid Jesus: Radium
Album: Radiation EP
Klang Elektronik

Two Lone Swordsman: It‘ not the worst (Lali Puna Remix)
Album: I thought I was over that
Morr Music

King Tubby: Roots Of Dub
Album: Presents the Roots Of Dub
Total Sounds

A.R. Kane: A Love from outer space
Album: A Love from outer space
Luaka Bop


