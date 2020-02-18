Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 18.02.2020

18 Februar

Dienstag, 18. Februar 2020

Jordan Mackampa: What am I
Album: Single
Jordan Mackampa

Marvin Gaye: What's going on
Album: Die Zeit Edition: Legenden Des Soul
Brunswick

Nick Waterhouse: I'm due (for a heartache)
Album: Single
Innovative Leisure

Irma Thomas: It's raining (live)
Album: Simply the best live
ROUNDER

Eleni Mandell: Don't touch me
Album: Country for true lovers
Zedtone

Joan as Police Woman: The Ride
Album: Joanthology
PLAY IT AGAIN SAM

Hamilton Leithauser: Here they come
Album: Single
Glassnote Records

David Gray: Please forgive me
Album: White Ladder 20th anniversary
Iht Records

Tamikrest: Azawad
Album: Tamotaït
Glitterbeat Records

Sarah Harmer: Escarpment Blues
Album: I’m a mountain
ZOE RECORDS

Sarah Harmer: St. Peter's Bay
Album: Are you gone
Arts & Crafts

Isobel Campbell: The National Bird Of India
Album: There Is No OtherISOBEL CAMPBELL, CHRIS SZCZECH
Cooking Vinyl

Belle and Sebastian: Waiting for the Moon to Rise
Album: Fold your hands child, you walk like a peasant
Jeepster Recordings


