Playlist Helen Malich

Stand: 19.02.2020

Mittwoch, 19. Februar 2020

Balthazar: Halfway
Album: Single
Play It Again Sam

Caroline Rose: Feel The Way I Want
Album: Single
New West Records

otta: Otherside
Album: After it All Blew Over EP
Play It Again Sam

King Krule: (Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On
Album: Single
XL Recordings

King Krule: Border Line
Album: 6 Feet Beneath The Moon
XL Recordings

Arlo Parks: Eugene
Album: Single
Transgressive

Portishead: Roads
Album:
Go Records

Jacques Palminger & Erobique: Kathrin und Lars
Album: Song For Joy
Asexy / Misitunes

Yvon: Sprezzatura
Album: Im Kreis der Liebe
ASEXY RECORD

Janet Jackson: Nasty
Album: Control
A&M

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles:We Had A Love So Strong
Album: The Tears Of A Clown
Karussell

Amerie: 1Thing
Album: Touch
Columbia

Little Dragon: Hold On
Album: Single
Ninja Tune

Benny Sings: Music
Album: Single
Stones Throw


