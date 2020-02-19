Playlist Helen Malich
19. Februar
Mittwoch, 19. Februar 2020
Balthazar: Halfway
Album: Single
Play It Again Sam
Caroline Rose: Feel The Way I Want
Album: Single
New West Records
otta: Otherside
Album: After it All Blew Over EP
Play It Again Sam
King Krule: (Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On
Album: Single
XL Recordings
King Krule: Border Line
Album: 6 Feet Beneath The Moon
XL Recordings
Arlo Parks: Eugene
Album: Single
Transgressive
Portishead: Roads
Album:
Go Records
Jacques Palminger & Erobique: Kathrin und Lars
Album: Song For Joy
Asexy / Misitunes
Yvon: Sprezzatura
Album: Im Kreis der Liebe
ASEXY RECORD
Janet Jackson: Nasty
Album: Control
A&M
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles:We Had A Love So Strong
Album: The Tears Of A Clown
Karussell
Amerie: 1Thing
Album: Touch
Columbia
Little Dragon: Hold On
Album: Single
Ninja Tune
Benny Sings: Music
Album: Single
Stones Throw