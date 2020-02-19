Playlist Helen Malich

Mittwoch, 19. Februar 2020

Balthazar: Halfway

Album: Single

Play It Again Sam

Caroline Rose: Feel The Way I Want

Album: Single

New West Records

otta: Otherside

Album: After it All Blew Over EP

Play It Again Sam

King Krule: (Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On

Album: Single

XL Recordings

King Krule: Border Line

Album: 6 Feet Beneath The Moon

XL Recordings

Arlo Parks: Eugene

Album: Single

Transgressive

Portishead: Roads

Album:

Go Records

Jacques Palminger & Erobique: Kathrin und Lars

Album: Song For Joy

Asexy / Misitunes

Yvon: Sprezzatura

Album: Im Kreis der Liebe

ASEXY RECORD

Janet Jackson: Nasty

Album: Control

A&M

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles:We Had A Love So Strong

Album: The Tears Of A Clown

Karussell

Amerie: 1Thing

Album: Touch

Columbia

Little Dragon: Hold On

Album: Single

Ninja Tune

Benny Sings: Music

Album: Single

Stones Throw