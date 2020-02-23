Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 23.02.2020

23 Februar

Sonntag, 23. Februar 2020

Sault: Living In America
Album: 7
Forever Living Originals ‎

Sault: No Bullshit
Album: 7
Forever Living Originals ‎

Sault: Don´t Waste My Time
Album: 5
Forever Living Originals ‎

La Roux: International Woman Of Leisure
Album: Supervision
Supercolour Records

Orange Juice: Flesh Of My Flesh
Album: Rip It Up
DGG

The The: Infected
Album: Infected
Epic

The Grand East: Away
Album: What A Man
Bob's Balls Records

Mush: Everybody Loves A Casualty
Album: 3D Routine
Memphis Industries

Mush: Jackleg!
Album: -
Memphis Industries

Lower Dens: Alphabet Song
Album: Nootropics
Ribbon Music ‎

Cleveland: Aku
Album: ep
Mute


