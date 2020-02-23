Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
23. Februar
Sonntag, 23. Februar 2020
Sault: Living In America
Album: 7
Forever Living Originals
Sault: No Bullshit
Album: 7
Forever Living Originals
Sault: Don´t Waste My Time
Album: 5
Forever Living Originals
La Roux: International Woman Of Leisure
Album: Supervision
Supercolour Records
Orange Juice: Flesh Of My Flesh
Album: Rip It Up
DGG
The The: Infected
Album: Infected
Epic
The Grand East: Away
Album: What A Man
Bob's Balls Records
Mush: Everybody Loves A Casualty
Album: 3D Routine
Memphis Industries
Mush: Jackleg!
Album: -
Memphis Industries
Lower Dens: Alphabet Song
Album: Nootropics
Ribbon Music
Cleveland: Aku
Album: ep
Mute