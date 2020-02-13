Playlist Angie Portmann
13. Februar
Donnerstag, 13. Februar 2020
Messer: Tiefenrausch II
Album: No Future Days
Trocadero
Tame Impala: Lost in yesterday
Album: The slow rush
Caroline/UMI
Tanger: No time
Album: It is the time
Modernsoul
Das Hobos: Discover
Album: Random house
Schamoni Musik
Tribez: Fire feat. AG, El Da Sensei & Pawz One
Album: Paragon
Beat Art Department/Compost
Moses Boyd: Dancing in the dark feat. Obongjayar
Album: Dark Matter
Exodus Records
Nathaniel Rateliff: All or nothing
Album: And it’s still alright
Stax Rec./Caroline
Drama: Forever and a day
Album: Dance without me
Ghostly International
Katie Gately: Tower
Album: Loom
Houndstooth Rec
Against All Logic: Fantasy
Album: 2017 – 2019
Other People Rec