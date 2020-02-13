Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 13.02.2020

13 Februar

Donnerstag, 13. Februar 2020

Messer: Tiefenrausch II
Album: No Future Days
Trocadero

Tame Impala: Lost in yesterday
Album: The slow rush
Caroline/UMI

Tanger: No time
Album: It is the time
Modernsoul

Das Hobos: Discover
Album: Random house
Schamoni Musik

Tribez: Fire feat. AG, El Da Sensei & Pawz One
Album: Paragon
Beat Art Department/Compost

Moses Boyd: Dancing in the dark feat. Obongjayar
Album: Dark Matter
Exodus Records

Nathaniel Rateliff: All or nothing
Album: And it’s still alright
Stax Rec./Caroline

Drama: Forever and a day
Album: Dance without me
Ghostly International

Katie Gately: Tower
Album: Loom
Houndstooth Rec

Against All Logic: Fantasy
Album: 2017 – 2019
Other People Rec


