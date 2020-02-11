Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 11.02.2020

11 Februar

Dienstag, 11. Februar 2020

Sons Of Yusuf: One Time
Album: One Time (Single)
The Base Productions

Sons Of Yusuf: No Caliphates
Album: No Caliphates
Astrolabe Records

Mac Miller: Blue World
Album: Circles
Warner Records

Love: Everybody’s Gotta Live
Album: Reel to Real
RSO Records/ BMG

Mac Miller: Everybody
Album: Circles
Warner Records

Moses Sumney: Virile
Album: Me in 20 years
Jagjaguwar

Moondog: Tugboat Tocata
Album: More Moondag
Prestige

Moondog: Bird’s Lament
Album: Moondog
Columbia Masterworks

Mr. Scruff: Get a move on
Album: Keep it unreal
Ninja Tune

Moondog: Viking
Album: Europe
The estate of the Moondog

Satan and Adam: No More Doggin’
Album: Living on the River
Flying Fish

Gil-Scott-Herron: Where did the night go
Album: I’m New Here
XL Recordings

Makaya McCraven: Above and Beyond
Album: Highly Rare
International Anthem

Makaya McCraven: Suite for Artis Gilmore (feat. Don Leisure and Darkhouse Family)
Album: Where we come from (Chicago X London Mixtape)
International Anthem

Makaya McCraven: Butterscotch
Album: In The Moment
International Anthem


