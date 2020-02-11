Playlist Matthias Röckl
11. Februar
Dienstag, 11. Februar 2020
Sons Of Yusuf: One Time
Album: One Time (Single)
The Base Productions
Sons Of Yusuf: No Caliphates
Album: No Caliphates
Astrolabe Records
Mac Miller: Blue World
Album: Circles
Warner Records
Love: Everybody’s Gotta Live
Album: Reel to Real
RSO Records/ BMG
Mac Miller: Everybody
Album: Circles
Warner Records
Moses Sumney: Virile
Album: Me in 20 years
Jagjaguwar
Moondog: Tugboat Tocata
Album: More Moondag
Prestige
Moondog: Bird’s Lament
Album: Moondog
Columbia Masterworks
Mr. Scruff: Get a move on
Album: Keep it unreal
Ninja Tune
Moondog: Viking
Album: Europe
The estate of the Moondog
Satan and Adam: No More Doggin’
Album: Living on the River
Flying Fish
Gil-Scott-Herron: Where did the night go
Album: I’m New Here
XL Recordings
Gill-Scott Herron: Where did the night go
Album: Gil Scott- Herron Reimagining by Makaya McCraven
XL Recordings
Makaya McCraven: Above and Beyond
Album: Highly Rare
International Anthem
Makaya McCraven: Suite for Artis Gilmore (feat. Don Leisure and Darkhouse Family)
Album: Where we come from (Chicago X London Mixtape)
International Anthem
Makaya McCraven: Butterscotch
Album: In The Moment
International Anthem