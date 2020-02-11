Playlist Matthias Röckl

Dienstag, 11. Februar 2020

Sons Of Yusuf: One Time

Album: One Time (Single)

The Base Productions

Sons Of Yusuf: No Caliphates

Album: No Caliphates

Astrolabe Records

Mac Miller: Blue World

Album: Circles

Warner Records

Love: Everybody’s Gotta Live

Album: Reel to Real

RSO Records/ BMG

Mac Miller: Everybody

Album: Circles

Warner Records

Moses Sumney: Virile

Album: Me in 20 years

Jagjaguwar

Moondog: Tugboat Tocata

Album: More Moondag

Prestige

Moondog: Bird’s Lament

Album: Moondog

Columbia Masterworks

Mr. Scruff: Get a move on

Album: Keep it unreal

Ninja Tune

Moondog: Viking

Album: Europe

The estate of the Moondog

Satan and Adam: No More Doggin’

Album: Living on the River

Flying Fish

Gil-Scott-Herron: Where did the night go

Album: I’m New Here

XL Recordings

Gill-Scott Herron: Where did the night go

Album: Gil Scott- Herron Reimagining by Makaya McCraven

XL Recordings

Makaya McCraven: Above and Beyond

Album: Highly Rare

International Anthem

Makaya McCraven: Suite for Artis Gilmore (feat. Don Leisure and Darkhouse Family)

Album: Where we come from (Chicago X London Mixtape)

International Anthem

Makaya McCraven: Butterscotch

Album: In The Moment

International Anthem