Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 09.02.2020

09 Februar

Sonntag, 09. Februar 2020

Der Englische Garten: Mitten in der Nacht
Album: Single
Tapete

die Federnelken: Trink und Tanz
Album: EP
Recordjet

Gorillaz: Momentary Bliss (feat. slowthai and Slaves)
Album: Single
Parlophone

The Good, The Bad and the Queen: Merrie Land
Album: Merrie Land
RYKODISC

2Raumwohnung: Das ist nicht das Ende, Baby
Album: Single
It Sounds/Rough

Smoke Fairies: On The Wing
Album: Darkness Brings The Wonders Home
Year Seven Records

Badly Drawn Boy: Is this a dream
Album: Single
One last fruit

Haley Williams: Leave it alone
Album: Single
Atlantic Records

Rowland S. Howard: Dead Radio
Album: Single
Mute/PIAS

Ayo: Rest assured
Album: Royal
3ème Bureau/WagramKatalognummer

The S.L.P.: Lockdown
Album: The S.L.P.
SMI/Columbia

Kluster B.: Counterpart
Album: Single
Rama Lama Records

Kat Frankie: Versailles
Album: Bodies
Groenland Records Gazelle/Polarbear MusikverlagI


