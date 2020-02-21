Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Freitag, 21. Februar 2020

Jamael Dean: Adawa

Album: Black Space Tapes

Stones Throw

Horace Tapscott: Breeze

Album: Flight 17

Outernational Sounds

Horace Tapscott: Nakatini Suite

Album: The Call

Outernational Sounds

Horace Tapscott: Desert Fairy Princess

Album: Live at I.U.C.C.

Outernational Sounds

Sun Ra: Space is the Place

Album: The Paris Tapes

Kindred Spirits / Art Yard

Sun Ra: Go is More than Love Can Ever Be

Album: God is More than Love Can Ever Be

Cosmic Myth Recordings