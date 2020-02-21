Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Meinecke

Stand: 21.02.2020

Jamael Dean: Adawa
Album: Black Space Tapes
Stones Throw

Horace Tapscott: Breeze
Album: Flight 17
Outernational Sounds

Horace Tapscott: Nakatini Suite
Album: The Call
Outernational Sounds

Horace Tapscott: Desert Fairy Princess
Album: Live at I.U.C.C.
Outernational Sounds

Sun Ra: Space is the Place
Album: The Paris Tapes
Kindred Spirits / Art Yard

Sun Ra: Go is More than Love Can Ever Be
Album: God is More than Love Can Ever Be
Cosmic Myth Recordings


