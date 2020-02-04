Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 04.02.2020

04 Februar

Dienstag, 04. Februar 2020

Igorrr: Very Noise
Album: Spirituality and Distortion
Metal Blade Promo

Sightless Pit: Kingscorpse
Album: Grave of a Dog
Thrill Jockey Promo

Sightless Pit: Drunk on Marrow 
Album: Grave of a Dog
Thrill Jockey Promo

Jeff Parker: Go away
Album: Suite for Max Brown
International Anthem

Fehler Kuti :IL
Album: Schland is the place for me
Alien Transistor

Lord Kitchener London Is the Place For Me: Lord Kitchener                   
Album: Lord Kitchener                         
Honest Jon's Records ‎

Mura Masa ft. Slowthai: Deal wiv it
Album: R.Y.C.
Polydor

Mura Masa ft. Tirzah: Today
Album: R.Y.C.
Polydor ‎

Roisin Murphy: Narcissus (In The House)    
Album: Narcissus
Lives Through Magic

Der Plan: Da vorne steht ne Ampel
Album: Da vorne steht ne Ampel
Ariola     


