Playlist Roderich Fabian
28. Januar
Dienstag, 28. Januar 2020
Zap Mama: Abadou
Album: Adventures in Afropea
Crammed Discs
Michaela Anne: Two Fools
Album: Desert Dove
Yep Roc
David Olney: Deeper Well
Album: Deeper Well
Philo
Gill Landry: Nobody’s coming
Album: Skeleton at the Banquet
Loose Music
Wood Brothers: Satisfied
Album: Kingdom in my Mind
Honey Jar
The Band: Acadian Driftwood
Album: Northern Lights, Sothern Cross
Capitol
Tara Nome Doyle: Natural Order
Album: Alchemy
Martin Hossbach
Son Little: That’s the Way
Album: Aloha
ANTI
Dobie Gray: Drift away
Single
MCA
Methyl Ethel: No Fighting
Album: Triage
4AD
Polica: Fold up
Album: When we stay alive
Memphis Industries
C.O.W.: Swear
Album: Internet
Compost