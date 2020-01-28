Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 28.01.2020

Dienstag, 28. Januar 2020

Zap Mama: Abadou
Album: Adventures in Afropea
Crammed Discs

Michaela Anne: Two Fools
Album: Desert Dove
Yep Roc

David Olney: Deeper Well
Album: Deeper Well
Philo

Gill Landry: Nobody’s coming
Album: Skeleton at the Banquet
Loose Music

Wood Brothers: Satisfied
Album: Kingdom in my Mind
Honey Jar

The Band: Acadian Driftwood
Album: Northern Lights, Sothern Cross
Capitol

Tara Nome Doyle: Natural Order
Album: Alchemy
Martin Hossbach

Son Little: That’s the Way
Album: Aloha
ANTI

Dobie Gray: Drift away
Single
MCA

Methyl Ethel: No Fighting
Album: Triage
4AD

Polica: Fold up
Album: When we stay alive
Memphis Industries

C.O.W.: Swear
Album: Internet
Compost


