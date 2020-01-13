Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
13. Januar
Montag, 13. Januar 2020
Jeff Parker: Executive Life
Album: The New Breed
International Anthem Recording CompanyIARC 0009 LC: International Anthem Recording Company
Jeff Parker: After The Rain
Album: Suite For Max Brown
International Anthem Recording Company IARC0029,Nonesuch IARC0029 LC: International Anthem Recording Company
John Coltrane: After The Rain
Album: Impressions
Impulse!
Ephemerals: Poly
Album: The Third Eye
Jalapeno Records
Ephemerals: Blur
Album: The Third Eye
Jalapeno Records
Ephemerals: Rising
Album: The Third Eye
Jalapeno Records
Saul Williams: Ohm
Album: Lyricist Lounge Volume One - hosted by Kool Keith & Sir Menelik
Rawkus
Jaimie Branch: Leaves of Glass
Album: Fly or Die
International AnthemRecording Company
Moore Mother: The Myth Hold Weight
Album: Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes
Don Giovanni Records
Moore Mother feat. Saul Williams: Black Flight
Album: Fluids of Sonic Black Holes
Don Giovanni Records
Seu Jorge & Rogê: Saravá live
Album: Single - Direct to Disc Sessions
Night Dreamer Records
Jon Hassell + Farafina: Flash Of The Spirit -Dance
Album: Flash Of The Spirit
Glitterbeat