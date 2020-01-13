Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 13. Januar 2020

Jeff Parker: Executive Life

Album: The New Breed

International Anthem Recording CompanyIARC 0009 LC: International Anthem Recording Company

Jeff Parker: After The Rain

Album: Suite For Max Brown

International Anthem Recording Company IARC0029,Nonesuch ‎ IARC0029 LC: International Anthem Recording Company

John Coltrane: After The Rain

Album: Impressions

Impulse! ‎

Ephemerals: Poly

Album: The Third Eye

Jalapeno Records

Ephemerals: Blur

Album: The Third Eye

Jalapeno Records

Ephemerals: Rising

Album: The Third Eye

Jalapeno Records

Saul Williams: Ohm

Album: Lyricist Lounge Volume One - hosted by Kool Keith & Sir Menelik

Rawkus

Jaimie Branch: Leaves of Glass

Album: Fly or Die

International AnthemRecording Company

Moore Mother: The Myth Hold Weight

Album: Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes

Don Giovanni Records

Moore Mother feat. Saul Williams: Black Flight

Album: Fluids of Sonic Black Holes

Don Giovanni Records

Seu Jorge & Rogê: Saravá live

Album: Single - Direct to Disc Sessions

Night Dreamer Records

Jon Hassell + Farafina: Flash Of The Spirit -Dance

Album: Flash Of The Spirit

Glitterbeat