Playlist Roderich Fabian
14. Januar
Dienstag, 14. Januar 2020
Modular Project: Past Present Future
Album: Best Of hfn Music 2019 (Compilation)
Hfn Music
G. Love & Special Sauce feat. Roosevelt Collier: Soul-B-Que
Album: The Juice
Orchard/ Philadelphonic
Steve Miller Band: Mercury Blues
Album: Fly like an Eagle
Mercury
Stefan Diestelmann: Don’t send me no Flowers
Album: The Real Blues
Mig Music
David Keenan: Tin Pan Alley
Album: A Beginner’s Guide To Bravery
Rubyworks
Tara Nome Doyle: Mercury
Album: Alchemy
Martin Hossbach
Algiers: Losing Is Ours
Album: There Is No Year
Matador
Pinegrove: Neighbor
Album: Marigold
Rough Trade
Balbina: Hinter der Welt.
Album: Punkt.
Polkadot
Agnes Obel: Broken Sleep
Single
Deutsche Grammophon
Sarathy Korwar feat. Zia Ahmed & Aditya Prakash: Bol
Album: More Arriving
The Leaf Label
Notorische Reflexe: The Wisp
Album: Notorische Reflexe
Bureau
Kinderzimmer Productions: Baeng
Album: Todesverachtung To Go
Grönland