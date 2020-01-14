Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 14.01.2020

14 Januar

Dienstag, 14. Januar 2020

Modular Project: Past Present Future
Album: Best Of hfn Music 2019 (Compilation)
Hfn Music

G. Love & Special Sauce feat. Roosevelt Collier: Soul-B-Que
Album: The Juice
Orchard/ Philadelphonic

Steve Miller Band: Mercury Blues
Album: Fly like an Eagle
Mercury

Stefan Diestelmann: Don’t send me no Flowers
Album: The Real Blues
Mig Music

David Keenan: Tin Pan Alley
Album: A Beginner’s Guide To Bravery
Rubyworks

Tara Nome Doyle: Mercury
Album: Alchemy
Martin Hossbach

Algiers: Losing Is Ours
Album: There Is No Year
Matador

Pinegrove: Neighbor
Album: Marigold
Rough Trade

Balbina: Hinter der Welt.
Album: Punkt.
Polkadot

Agnes Obel: Broken Sleep
Single
Deutsche Grammophon

Sarathy Korwar feat. Zia Ahmed & Aditya Prakash: Bol
Album: More Arriving
The Leaf Label

Notorische Reflexe: The Wisp
Album: Notorische Reflexe
Bureau

Kinderzimmer Productions: Baeng
Album: Todesverachtung To Go
Grönland


0