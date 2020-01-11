Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 11.01.2020

11 Januar

Samstag, 11. Januar 2020

Aretha Franklin: Prescious Lord/You’ve got a friend
Album: Amazing Grace
Atlantic

Alex Chilton: Like flies on a sherbert
Album: Like flies on a sherbert
Peabody Rec.

Akofa Akoussah: Ramer sans Rame
Album: Akofa Akoussah
Mr. Bongo

Werther:Lenda
Album: Werther
Altercat Rec.

Caetano Veloso: Maria Bethania
Album: Antologia
Emarcy

Pinduca: Vamos Ferrear
Album: Div: Jambu
Analog Africa

Brainticket: Brainticket Part 2
Album: Cootonwoodhill
Bellaphon

Eastbound Expressway: Never Let Go
Album: Maxi
AVI Rec.

J.J. Cale: Woman I Have
Album: Naturally
Mercury

Charlie Feathers: Jungle Fever
Album: Jungle Fever
Norton Rec.

Suzi Cream Cheese: Baby it’s Time
Album: Baby it’s Time
Glitterhouse

David Bowie: My death
Album: Ziggy Stardust and the spiders from mars
Capitol


