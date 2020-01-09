Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 09.01.2020

09 Januar

Donnerstag, 09. Januar 2020

Field Music: Beyond That of Courtesy
Album: Making A New World
Memphis Industries

Alexandra Savior: Howl
Album: The Archer
30th Century

Mint Mind: Brother, You're Not My Brother
Album: Thoughtsicles
Upper Room

The Chap: Bring Your Dolphin
Album: Digital Technology
Staatsakt

Georgia: Mellow (feat. Shygirl)
Album: Seeking Thrills
Domino

The Big Moon: Waves
Album: Walking Like We Do
Fiction Records

Ephemerals: Blur
Album: The Third Eye
Jalapeno Records

Balbina:Weit Weg ft Ebow
Album: Punkt.
BMG Rights

Kaytranada: Go DJ ft SiR
Album: Bubba
RCA

Sunday Service Choir: That´s How The Good Lord Works
Album: Jesus Is Born
INC

Fever Ray: Mustn't Hurry (Dinamarca Remix)
Album: Plunge Remix
Pias

George Morel: Let´s Groove
Album: V.A. Strictly Rhythm: The Definitive 30
Strictly Rhythm


