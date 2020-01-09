Playlist Ralf Summer

Donnerstag, 09. Januar 2020

Field Music: Beyond That of Courtesy

Album: Making A New World

Memphis Industries

Alexandra Savior: Howl

Album: The Archer

30th Century

Mint Mind: Brother, You're Not My Brother

Album: Thoughtsicles

Upper Room

The Chap: Bring Your Dolphin

Album: Digital Technology

Staatsakt

Georgia: Mellow (feat. Shygirl)

Album: Seeking Thrills

Domino

The Big Moon: Waves

Album: Walking Like We Do

Fiction Records

Ephemerals: Blur

Album: The Third Eye

Jalapeno Records

Balbina:Weit Weg ft Ebow

Album: Punkt.

BMG Rights

Kaytranada: Go DJ ft SiR

Album: Bubba

RCA

Sunday Service Choir: That´s How The Good Lord Works

Album: Jesus Is Born

INC

Fever Ray: Mustn't Hurry (Dinamarca Remix)

Album: Plunge Remix

Pias

George Morel: Let´s Groove

Album: V.A. Strictly Rhythm: The Definitive 30

Strictly Rhythm