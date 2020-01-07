Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 07.01.2020

Dienstag, 07. Januar 2020

Modular Project: Past Present Future
Album: Best of hfn Music 2019(Compilation)
Hfn Music

Lydmor: LSD Heart
Album: Best of hfn Music 2019(Compilation)
Hfn Music

Sepalot Quintet: Tocole
Single
Eskapaden Musik

Sunday Service Choir: Follow me - Faith
Album: Jesus is born
INC

Rare Earth: (I know) I’m losing you
Single
Rare Earth

Van Morrison: Does Love conquer all?
Album: Three Chords & The Truth
Caroline

Editors: The Racing Rats
Album: Black Gold
PIAS

Field Music: Only in a Man’s World
Album: Making a new World
Memphis Industries

Talking Heads: Born under Punches
Album: Remain in Light
Sire Records

The Chap: Toothless Fuckface
Album: Digital Technology
Staatsakt

Land of Kush: Bone Mass III
Album: Sand Enigma
Constellation


