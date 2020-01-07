Playlist Roderich Fabian
07. Januar
Dienstag, 07. Januar 2020
Modular Project: Past Present Future
Album: Best of hfn Music 2019(Compilation)
Hfn Music
Lydmor: LSD Heart
Album: Best of hfn Music 2019(Compilation)
Hfn Music
Sepalot Quintet: Tocole
Single
Eskapaden Musik
Sunday Service Choir: Follow me - Faith
Album: Jesus is born
INC
Rare Earth: (I know) I’m losing you
Single
Rare Earth
Van Morrison: Does Love conquer all?
Album: Three Chords & The Truth
Caroline
Editors: The Racing Rats
Album: Black Gold
PIAS
Field Music: Only in a Man’s World
Album: Making a new World
Memphis Industries
Talking Heads: Born under Punches
Album: Remain in Light
Sire Records
The Chap: Toothless Fuckface
Album: Digital Technology
Staatsakt
Land of Kush: Bone Mass III
Album: Sand Enigma
Constellation