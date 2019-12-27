Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 27. Dezember 2019

Aldo: Trembling Eyes

Album: Trembling Eyelids EP

Full Time Hobby ‎

Aldo: Papermaze

Album: Trembling eyelids ep

Full Time Hobby ‎

The Modern Times: Stuck At Work

Album: Algorhythmic Dance Music

Black Pop Rec

Hygiene: Replacement Bus

Album: Private Sector

Upset The Rhythm

Constant Mongrel: Experts In Skin

EP

Upset The Rhythm

Panda Bear: Cranked

Album: Buoys

Domino ‎

Shkoon: Rima

Album: Rima

SHKOON Tracks

Shkoon: Ramallah

Album: Rima

SHKOON Tracks

Deena Abdelwaheed: Ken Shett

Album: Khonnar

Infiné

dj. flugvél og geimskip: The Sphinx

Album: Our Atlantis

LP/DL Geertruida Records

Sean O´Hagan: I Am Here

Album: Radum Calls Radum Calls

Drag City

The Mañana People: We´re Seagulls

Album: Princess Diana

The Mañana People/ Unique

Bill Pritchard: Lanters

Album: Midland Lullabies

Tapete Records

Simon Joyner: You Never Know

Album: Pocket Moon

Grapefruit Records