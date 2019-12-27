Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 27.12.2019

27 Dezember

Freitag, 27. Dezember 2019

Aldo: Trembling Eyes
Album: Trembling Eyelids EP
Full Time Hobby ‎

Aldo: Papermaze
Album: Trembling eyelids ep
Full Time Hobby ‎

The Modern Times: Stuck At Work
Album: Algorhythmic Dance Music
Black Pop Rec

Hygiene: Replacement Bus
Album: Private Sector
Upset The Rhythm

Constant Mongrel: Experts In Skin
EP
Upset The Rhythm

Panda Bear: Cranked
Album: Buoys
Domino ‎

Shkoon: Rima
Album: Rima
SHKOON Tracks

Shkoon: Ramallah
Album: Rima
SHKOON Tracks

Deena Abdelwaheed: Ken Shett
Album: Khonnar
Infiné

dj. flugvél og geimskip: The Sphinx
Album: Our Atlantis
LP/DL Geertruida Records

Sean O´Hagan: I Am Here
Album: Radum Calls Radum Calls
Drag City

The Mañana People: We´re Seagulls
Album: Princess Diana
The Mañana People/ Unique

Bill Pritchard: Lanters
Album: Midland Lullabies
Tapete Records

Simon Joyner: You Never Know
Album: Pocket Moon
Grapefruit Records


