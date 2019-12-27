Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
27. Dezember
Freitag, 27. Dezember 2019
Aldo: Trembling Eyes
Album: Trembling Eyelids EP
Full Time Hobby
Aldo: Papermaze
Album: Trembling eyelids ep
Full Time Hobby
The Modern Times: Stuck At Work
Album: Algorhythmic Dance Music
Black Pop Rec
Hygiene: Replacement Bus
Album: Private Sector
Upset The Rhythm
Constant Mongrel: Experts In Skin
EP
Upset The Rhythm
Panda Bear: Cranked
Album: Buoys
Domino
Shkoon: Rima
Album: Rima
SHKOON Tracks
Shkoon: Ramallah
Album: Rima
SHKOON Tracks
Deena Abdelwaheed: Ken Shett
Album: Khonnar
Infiné
dj. flugvél og geimskip: The Sphinx
Album: Our Atlantis
LP/DL Geertruida Records
Sean O´Hagan: I Am Here
Album: Radum Calls Radum Calls
Drag City
The Mañana People: We´re Seagulls
Album: Princess Diana
The Mañana People/ Unique
Bill Pritchard: Lanters
Album: Midland Lullabies
Tapete Records
Simon Joyner: You Never Know
Album: Pocket Moon
Grapefruit Records