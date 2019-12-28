Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

3

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 28.12.2019

28 Dezember

Samstag, 28. Dezember 2019

Kate Tempest: Keep Moving, Don*t MOve
Album: The book of traps and lessons
Caroline

Kate Tempest: Brown eyed man
Album: The book of traps and lessons
Caroline

Big Thief: Not
Album: Two Hands
4AD

Jamiie Branch: Prayer for amerikka
Album: Fly or die II
IARC

Kokoroko: Abussey Junction
Album: Kokoroko EP
Brownswood Recordings

Sarathy Korwar: Mumbay
Album: More Arriving
Leaf Records

Marijata: I walk alone
Album: This is Marijata
Mister Bongo

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: The colors that you bring
Album: Where Future Unfolds
IARC

Joy Overmono: Bromley
Album: Bromley
XL Recordings

Lana Del Rey: Venice Bitch
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Polydor

Angel Bat Dawid: The Oracle
Album: The Oracle
International Anthem


3