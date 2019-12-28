Playlist Michael Bartle
28. Dezember
Samstag, 28. Dezember 2019
Kate Tempest: Keep Moving, Don*t MOve
Album: The book of traps and lessons
Caroline
Kate Tempest: Brown eyed man
Album: The book of traps and lessons
Caroline
Big Thief: Not
Album: Two Hands
4AD
Jamiie Branch: Prayer for amerikka
Album: Fly or die II
IARC
Kokoroko: Abussey Junction
Album: Kokoroko EP
Brownswood Recordings
Sarathy Korwar: Mumbay
Album: More Arriving
Leaf Records
Marijata: I walk alone
Album: This is Marijata
Mister Bongo
Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble: The colors that you bring
Album: Where Future Unfolds
IARC
Joy Overmono: Bromley
Album: Bromley
XL Recordings
Lana Del Rey: Venice Bitch
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Polydor
Angel Bat Dawid: The Oracle
Album: The Oracle
International Anthem