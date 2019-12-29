Playlist Barbara Streidl
29. Dezember
Sonntag, 29. Dezember 2019
Hannah Williams: 50 Foot Woman
Album: 50 Foot Woman
RECORD KICKS
Laura Pergolizzi: Shaken
Single
BMG
Michael Kiwanuka: Hero
Album: Michael Kiwanuka
Polydor (Universal Music)
Michael Kiwanuka: You Ain’t The Problem
Album: Michael Kiwanuka
Polydor
Stefanie Schrank: Nothing Is Lost
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik
Staatsakt Rec.
Dagobert: Uns gehört die Vergangenheit
Album: Welt Ohne Zeit
Staatsakt/Caroline International
Abi Tucker: When The Night Sets In
Single
Independent
Bonnie ‚Prince’ Billy: This Is Far From Over
Album: I Made A Place
Domino Records /Digital Drag City
Bonnie ‚Prince’ Billy: Building A Fire
Album: I Made A Place
Domino Records /Digital Drag City
David Allred: The Cell
Single
Erased Tapes
Kele: Between Me And My Maker
Single
Kola Records
Maria Taylor: Miley’s Song
Album: Maria Taylor
Grand Hotel Van Cleef
Kat Frankie: How To Be Your Own Person
Single
Groenland Records Gazelle / Polarbear