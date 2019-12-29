Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 29.12.2019

Hannah Williams: 50 Foot Woman
Album: 50 Foot Woman
RECORD KICKS

Laura Pergolizzi: Shaken
Single
BMG

Michael Kiwanuka: Hero
Album: Michael Kiwanuka
Polydor (Universal Music)

Michael Kiwanuka: You Ain’t The Problem
Album: Michael Kiwanuka
Polydor

Stefanie Schrank: Nothing Is Lost
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik
Staatsakt Rec.

Dagobert: Uns gehört die Vergangenheit
Album: Welt Ohne Zeit
Staatsakt/Caroline International

Abi Tucker: When The Night Sets In
Single
Independent

Bonnie ‚Prince’ Billy: This Is Far From Over
Album: I Made A Place
Domino Records /Digital Drag City

Bonnie ‚Prince’ Billy: Building A Fire
Album: I Made A Place
Domino Records /Digital Drag City

David Allred: The Cell
Single
Erased Tapes

Kele: Between Me And My Maker
Single
Kola Records

Maria Taylor: Miley’s Song
Album: Maria Taylor
Grand Hotel Van Cleef

Kat Frankie: How To Be Your Own Person
Single
Groenland Records Gazelle / Polarbear


