Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 29. Dezember 2019

Hannah Williams: 50 Foot Woman

Album: 50 Foot Woman

RECORD KICKS

Laura Pergolizzi: Shaken

Single

BMG

Michael Kiwanuka: Hero

Album: Michael Kiwanuka

Polydor (Universal Music)

Michael Kiwanuka: You Ain’t The Problem

Album: Michael Kiwanuka

Polydor

Stefanie Schrank: Nothing Is Lost

Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik

Staatsakt Rec.

Dagobert: Uns gehört die Vergangenheit

Album: Welt Ohne Zeit

Staatsakt/Caroline International

Abi Tucker: When The Night Sets In

Single

Independent

Bonnie ‚Prince’ Billy: This Is Far From Over

Album: I Made A Place

Domino Records /Digital Drag City

Bonnie ‚Prince’ Billy: Building A Fire

Album: I Made A Place

Domino Records /Digital Drag City

David Allred: The Cell

Single

Erased Tapes

Kele: Between Me And My Maker

Single

Kola Records

Maria Taylor: Miley’s Song

Album: Maria Taylor

Grand Hotel Van Cleef

Kat Frankie: How To Be Your Own Person

Single

Groenland Records Gazelle / Polarbear