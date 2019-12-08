Playlist Barbara Streidl

Sonntag, 08. Dezember 2019

Amilli: Let Go

Album: Wings

MIGHTKILLYA

Anna Erhard: One Minute of Silence

Single

Radicalis Music

Odd Beholder: Transatlantic Flight

Single

Sinnbus

Nick Cave: Bright Horses

Album: Ghosteen

Rough Trade / Ghosteen

Erik Truffaz Quartet: Reflections (feat. José James)

Album: Lune Rouge

Foufino Production / Warner Music

Gone Sugar Die: Grey Eyes

Single

Revolver Distribution Services

Stephanie Müller: Halbtote Stilleben

Album: Never A Trophy, Just A Steal

https://sewicide.bandcamp.com/album/never-a-trophy-just-a-steal

Maffai:Geisterstunde

Album: Zen

Kidnap Music

Emel Mathlouthi: Wakers Of The Wind

Single

Partisan Records

SHEE: Eyes shut

Album: SHEE

One Little Indian

Delhia de France: Styx Spin the wheel

Album: Oceanides

Eat the Fruit

Rachael Dadd: Beacon

Single

Memphis Industries

Stefanie Schrank: Nothing Is Lost

Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik

Staatsakt Rec.

Bonnie ‚Prince’ Billy: Look Backward On Your Future, Look Forward To Your Past

Album: I Made A Place

Domino Records /Digital Drag City