Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 08.12.2019

08 Dezember

Sonntag, 08. Dezember 2019

Amilli: Let Go
Album: Wings
MIGHTKILLYA

Anna Erhard: One Minute of Silence
Single
Radicalis Music

Odd Beholder: Transatlantic Flight
Single
Sinnbus

Nick Cave: Bright Horses
Album: Ghosteen
Rough Trade / Ghosteen

Erik Truffaz Quartet: Reflections (feat. José James)
Album: Lune Rouge
Foufino Production / Warner Music

Gone Sugar Die: Grey Eyes
Single
Revolver Distribution Services

Stephanie Müller: Halbtote Stilleben
Album: Never A Trophy, Just A Steal
https://sewicide.bandcamp.com/album/never-a-trophy-just-a-steal

Maffai:Geisterstunde
Album: Zen
Kidnap Music

Emel Mathlouthi: Wakers Of The Wind
Single
Partisan Records

SHEE: Eyes shut
Album: SHEE
One Little Indian

Delhia de France: Styx Spin the wheel
Album: Oceanides
Eat the Fruit

Rachael Dadd: Beacon
Single
Memphis Industries

Stefanie Schrank: Nothing Is Lost
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik
Staatsakt Rec.

Bonnie ‚Prince’ Billy: Look Backward On Your Future, Look Forward To Your Past
Album: I Made A Place
Domino Records /Digital Drag City


