Playlist Barbara Streidl
08. Dezember
Sonntag, 08. Dezember 2019
Amilli: Let Go
Album: Wings
MIGHTKILLYA
Anna Erhard: One Minute of Silence
Single
Radicalis Music
Odd Beholder: Transatlantic Flight
Single
Sinnbus
Nick Cave: Bright Horses
Album: Ghosteen
Rough Trade / Ghosteen
Erik Truffaz Quartet: Reflections (feat. José James)
Album: Lune Rouge
Foufino Production / Warner Music
Gone Sugar Die: Grey Eyes
Single
Revolver Distribution Services
Stephanie Müller: Halbtote Stilleben
Album: Never A Trophy, Just A Steal
https://sewicide.bandcamp.com/album/never-a-trophy-just-a-steal
Maffai:Geisterstunde
Album: Zen
Kidnap Music
Emel Mathlouthi: Wakers Of The Wind
Single
Partisan Records
SHEE: Eyes shut
Album: SHEE
One Little Indian
Delhia de France: Styx Spin the wheel
Album: Oceanides
Eat the Fruit
Rachael Dadd: Beacon
Single
Memphis Industries
Stefanie Schrank: Nothing Is Lost
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik
Staatsakt Rec.
Bonnie ‚Prince’ Billy: Look Backward On Your Future, Look Forward To Your Past
Album: I Made A Place
Domino Records /Digital Drag City