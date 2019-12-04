Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 04.12.2019

04 Dezember

Mittwoch, 04. Dezember 2019


Algiers: Disposession
Album: Disposession/Single
Matador

Iggy Pop: Glow In The Dark
Album: Free
Caroline Int./Loma Vista

Angel Bat Dawid: What Shall I Tell My Children Who Are Black
Album: The Oracle
International Anthem Rec.

Ben LaMar Gay: Swim Swim
Album: Downtown Castles Can Never Block The Sun
International Anthem Rec.

Jaimie Branch: Prayer For Amerikkka Part 1 and 2
Album: Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
International Anthem Rec.

Moses Boyd: Only You feat. Klein
Album: Dark Matter
Exodus Rec

Sons of Kemet: My Queen Is Mamie Phipps Clark
Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile
UCCI-1042Impulse!/Verve Rec.

Lee Scratch Perry: International Broadcaster feat. Roots Manova & LSK
Album: The Mighty Upsetter
On-U Sound

Fehler Kuti: All My Friends
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
N 71/Alien Transistor

Fehler Kuti: Schland Is The Place For Me
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
N 71/Alien Transistor


0