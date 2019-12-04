Playlist Angie Portmann

Mittwoch, 04. Dezember 2019



Algiers: Disposession

Album: Disposession/Single

Matador

Iggy Pop: Glow In The Dark

Album: Free

Caroline Int./Loma Vista

Angel Bat Dawid: What Shall I Tell My Children Who Are Black

Album: The Oracle

International Anthem Rec.

Ben LaMar Gay: Swim Swim

Album: Downtown Castles Can Never Block The Sun

International Anthem Rec.

Jaimie Branch: Prayer For Amerikkka Part 1 and 2

Album: Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise

International Anthem Rec.

Moses Boyd: Only You feat. Klein

Album: Dark Matter

Exodus Rec

Sons of Kemet: My Queen Is Mamie Phipps Clark

Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile

UCCI-1042Impulse!/Verve Rec.

Lee Scratch Perry: International Broadcaster feat. Roots Manova & LSK

Album: The Mighty Upsetter

On-U Sound

Fehler Kuti: All My Friends

Album: Schland Is The Place For Me

N 71/Alien Transistor

Fehler Kuti: Schland Is The Place For Me

Album: Schland Is The Place For Me

N 71/Alien Transistor