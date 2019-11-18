Playlist Ralf Summer
18. November
Montag, 18. November 2019
Big Joanie: Fall Asleep
Album: Sistahs
The Daydream Library Series
Sault: Masterpiece
Album: V.A. Back To Mine – mixed by Jungle
HNNY: Sunday
Album: V.A. Back To Mine – mixed by Jungle
Jadasea: Days
Album: Half-Life EP
Matter Research
King Krule: Biscuit Town
Album: The Ooz
XL
Sophia Kennedy: Build Me A House
Album: Sophia Kennedy
Pampa
Shari Vari: Out Of Order
Album: Song
Malka Tuti Records
A Sagittariun: A Fistful Of Bitcoins
Album: A Fistful Of Bitcoins EP
E-Dreams
Andy Stott: Versi
Album: It Should Be Us
Modern Love
Weval: Are You Even Real
Album: V.A. Total 19
Kompakt
Bibio: Lovers Carvings (WXAXRXP Session)
Album: WXAXRXP Sessions (Sampler)
Warp
The Cinematic Orchestra: Wait For Now (Mary Lattimore Rework Instrumental)
Album: Wait For Now (Maxi)
Stenny: Cursed
Album: Upsurge
Ilian Tape