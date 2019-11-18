Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 18.11.2019

18 November

Montag, 18. November 2019

Big Joanie: Fall Asleep
Album: Sistahs
The Daydream Library Series

Sault: Masterpiece
Album: V.A. Back To Mine – mixed by Jungle
BACK

HNNY: Sunday
Album: V.A. Back To Mine – mixed by Jungle
BACK

Jadasea: Days
Album: Half-Life EP
Matter Research

King Krule: Biscuit Town
Album: The Ooz
XL

Sophia Kennedy: Build Me A House
Album: Sophia Kennedy
Pampa

Shari Vari: Out Of Order
Album: Song
Malka Tuti Records

A Sagittariun: A Fistful Of Bitcoins
Album: A Fistful Of Bitcoins EP
E-Dreams

Andy Stott: Versi
Album: It Should Be Us
Modern Love

Weval: Are You Even Real
Album: V.A. Total 19
Kompakt

Bibio: Lovers Carvings (WXAXRXP Session)
Album: WXAXRXP Sessions (Sampler)
Warp

The Cinematic Orchestra: Wait For Now (Mary Lattimore Rework Instrumental)
Album: Wait For Now (Maxi)

Stenny: Cursed
Album: Upsurge
Ilian Tape


