Playlist Roderich Fabian
12. November
Dienstag, 12. November 2019
Tindersticks: See my Girls
Album: No Treasure but Hope
City Slang
Vetiver: Swaying
Album: Up on high
Loose
Manassas: Johnny’s Garden
Album: Manassas
Atlantic
Jefrey Lewis & The Voltage: My Girlfriend doesn’t worry
Album: Bad Wiring
Don Giovanni
Sparks: Don’t leave me alone with her
Album: Propaganda
Island
SebastiAn feat. Sparks: Handcuffed to a Parking Meter
Album: Thirst
Ed Banger
PBDY feat. Anika: The State of mine (Mind)
Album: Careworn
Brainfeeder
Anika: He hit me
Album: Anika EP
Stones Throw
Lapalux feat. JFDR: Thin Air
Album: Amnioverse
Brainfeeder
DJ Shadow: Rosie
Album: Our pathetic Age
Mass Appeal
DJ Shadow feat. De La Soul: Rocket Fuel
Album: Our pathetic Age
Mass Appeal
DJ Shadow: Urgent, important, please read
Album: Our pathetic Age
Mass Appeal
DJ Shadow: Midnight in a perfect World
Album: Endtroducing…
Mo Wax