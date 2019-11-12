Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 12.11.2019

12 November

Dienstag, 12. November 2019

Tindersticks: See my Girls
Album: No Treasure but Hope
City Slang

Vetiver: Swaying
Album: Up on high
Loose

Manassas: Johnny’s Garden
Album: Manassas
Atlantic

Jefrey Lewis & The Voltage: My Girlfriend doesn’t worry
Album: Bad Wiring
Don Giovanni

Sparks: Don’t leave me alone with her
Album: Propaganda
Island

SebastiAn feat. Sparks: Handcuffed to a Parking Meter
Album: Thirst
Ed Banger

PBDY feat. Anika: The State of mine (Mind)
Album: Careworn
Brainfeeder

Anika: He hit me
Album: Anika EP
Stones Throw

Lapalux feat. JFDR: Thin Air
Album: Amnioverse
Brainfeeder

DJ Shadow: Rosie
Album: Our pathetic Age
Mass Appeal

DJ Shadow feat. De La Soul: Rocket Fuel
Album: Our pathetic Age
Mass Appeal

DJ Shadow: Urgent, important, please read
Album: Our pathetic Age
Mass Appeal

DJ Shadow: Midnight in a perfect World
Album: Endtroducing…
Mo Wax


