Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
11. November
Montag, 11. November 2019
The Nu Sounds With Sun Ra And Arkestra: A Foggy Day in London - Disc 1
Album: Sun Ra Singles - The definitive 45s collection 1952-1991
Strut
Moses Boyd: Stranger Than Fiction
Album: Stranger Than Fiction
Exodus Records
Kate Tempest: People's Faces
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
American Recordings 00
Carlos Cipa: Paon
Album: Retronyms
Warner Classics
Kate Tempest: Thirsty
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
American Recordings
Maisha: Azure
Album: There Is A Place
Brownswood Recordings
Ezra Collective: People Saved
Album: You Can't Steal My Joy
Enter The Jungle Records
Minyo Crusaders: Toichin Bushi
Album: Echoes Of Japan
Mais Um Discos
Angel Bat Dawid: The Oracle
Album: The Oracle
Intergalactic Mantra Recordings
Oscar Jerome: Do you really - live
Album: Live in Amsterdam
Caroline
Robert Glasper Experiment: Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Album: ArtScience
Blue Note