Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 11.11.2019

11 November

Montag, 11. November 2019

The Nu Sounds With Sun Ra And Arkestra: A Foggy Day in London - Disc 1
Album: Sun Ra Singles - The definitive 45s collection 1952-1991
Strut

Moses Boyd: Stranger Than Fiction
Album: Stranger Than Fiction
Exodus Records

Kate Tempest: People's Faces
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
American Recordings ‎00

Carlos Cipa: Paon
Album: Retronyms
Warner Classics

Kate Tempest: Thirsty
Album: The Book Of Traps And Lessons
American Recordings ‎

Maisha: Azure
Album: There Is A Place
Brownswood Recordings ‎

Ezra Collective: People Saved
Album: You Can't Steal My Joy
Enter The Jungle Records

Minyo Crusaders: Toichin Bushi
Album: Echoes Of Japan
Mais Um Discos

Angel Bat Dawid: The Oracle
Album: The Oracle
Intergalactic Mantra Recordings

Oscar Jerome: Do you really - live
Album: Live in Amsterdam
Caroline

Robert Glasper Experiment: Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Album: ArtScience
Blue Note


