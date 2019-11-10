Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
10. November
Sonntag, 10. November 2019
Park Jiha: Philos
Album: Philos
Tak:til/ Glitterbeat
Park Jiha: Arrival
Album: Philos
Tak:til/ Glitterbeat
Sudan Archives: Come Meh Way
Album: ep
Stones Throw Records
Dominique Fils-Aimeé: Where There Is Smoke
Album: Stay Tuned!
Ensoul Records
Trupa Trupa: DREAM ABOUT
Album: Of The Sun!
Glitterbeat
Simon Joyner: Tongue Of A Child
Album: Pocket Moon
Grapefruit Records
Chris Brokaw: Our Fathers
Album: End Of The Night
Vin Du Select Qualitite
Codeine: Pick Up Song
Album: The Frigid Stars
Glitterhouse Records
Come: Hurricane
Album: Near Life Experience
Matador
Kilkenny Kats: Nightfall
Album: Luxury Condos Coming To Your Neighborhood Soon
Coyote Records
The Trypes: A Plan Reversed
Album: Luxury Condos Coming To Your Neighborhood Soon
Coyote Records
Park Jiha: Thunder Shower
Album: Philos
Tak:til/Glitterbeat
Chris Brokaw: End Of Night
Album: End of the Night
Vin Du Select Qualitite