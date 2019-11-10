Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 10.11.2019

10 November

Sonntag, 10. November 2019

Park Jiha: Philos
Album: Philos
Tak:til/ Glitterbeat ‎

Park Jiha: Arrival
Album: Philos
Tak:til/ Glitterbeat ‎

Sudan Archives: Come Meh Way
Album: ep
Stones Throw Records ‎

Dominique Fils-Aimeé: Where There Is Smoke
Album: Stay Tuned!
Ensoul Records

Trupa Trupa: DREAM ABOUT
Album: Of The Sun!
Glitterbeat

Simon Joyner: Tongue Of A Child
Album: Pocket Moon
Grapefruit Records

Chris Brokaw: Our Fathers
Album: End Of The Night
Vin Du Select Qualitite ‎

Codeine: Pick Up Song
Album: The Frigid Stars
Glitterhouse Records ‎

Come: Hurricane
Album: Near Life Experience
Matador ‎

Kilkenny Kats: Nightfall
Album: Luxury Condos Coming To Your Neighborhood Soon
Coyote Records ‎

The Trypes: A Plan Reversed
Album: Luxury Condos Coming To Your Neighborhood Soon
Coyote Records ‎

Park Jiha: Thunder Shower
Album: Philos
Tak:til/Glitterbeat

Chris Brokaw: End Of Night
Album: End of the Night
Vin Du Select Qualitite


