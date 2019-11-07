Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 07.11.2019

07 November

Donnerstag, 07. November 2019

Josienne Clarke: The Drawing Of The Line
Album: In all Weather
RTD

Kele: St. Kaepernick Wept
Album: 2042
Kola/Indigo

FKA Twigs: Sad Day
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks

Lapalux: Momentine
Album: Amnioverse
Brainfeeder

Max Herre: Dunkles Kapitel feat. MEGALOH, Dirk von Lowtzow und Sugar MMFK
Album: Athen
UMD/Vertigo Berlin

Earl Sweatshirt: 74
Album: Feet Of Clay
Warner

Lucy Dacus: Forever Half Mast
Album: 2019
Matador

Gene Clark: Silver Raven (Version 2)
Album: No Other (Re-Release)
4AD

Voodoo Jürgens: Angst hams
Album: S’klane Glücksspiel
Lotterlabel

Lesley Kernochan: Maiden Of The Gray Fortress
Album: The Hummingbird Revolution
Make My Day Rec

The Good Ones: Despite It All I Still Love You Dear Friend feat. Tunde Adebimpe
Album: Rwanda, You Should Be Loved
Anti-Rec


