Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 07. November 2019

Josienne Clarke: The Drawing Of The Line

Album: In all Weather

RTD

Kele: St. Kaepernick Wept

Album: 2042

Kola/Indigo

FKA Twigs: Sad Day

Album: Magdalene

Young Turks

Lapalux: Momentine

Album: Amnioverse

Brainfeeder

Max Herre: Dunkles Kapitel feat. MEGALOH, Dirk von Lowtzow und Sugar MMFK

Album: Athen

UMD/Vertigo Berlin

Earl Sweatshirt: 74

Album: Feet Of Clay

Warner

Lucy Dacus: Forever Half Mast

Album: 2019

Matador

Gene Clark: Silver Raven (Version 2)

Album: No Other (Re-Release)

4AD

Voodoo Jürgens: Angst hams

Album: S’klane Glücksspiel

Lotterlabel

Lesley Kernochan: Maiden Of The Gray Fortress

Album: The Hummingbird Revolution

Make My Day Rec

The Good Ones: Despite It All I Still Love You Dear Friend feat. Tunde Adebimpe

Album: Rwanda, You Should Be Loved

Anti-Rec