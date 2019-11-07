Playlist Angie Portmann
07. November
Donnerstag, 07. November 2019
Josienne Clarke: The Drawing Of The Line
Album: In all Weather
RTD
Kele: St. Kaepernick Wept
Album: 2042
Kola/Indigo
FKA Twigs: Sad Day
Album: Magdalene
Young Turks
Lapalux: Momentine
Album: Amnioverse
Brainfeeder
Max Herre: Dunkles Kapitel feat. MEGALOH, Dirk von Lowtzow und Sugar MMFK
Album: Athen
UMD/Vertigo Berlin
Earl Sweatshirt: 74
Album: Feet Of Clay
Warner
Lucy Dacus: Forever Half Mast
Album: 2019
Matador
Gene Clark: Silver Raven (Version 2)
Album: No Other (Re-Release)
4AD
Voodoo Jürgens: Angst hams
Album: S’klane Glücksspiel
Lotterlabel
Lesley Kernochan: Maiden Of The Gray Fortress
Album: The Hummingbird Revolution
Make My Day Rec
The Good Ones: Despite It All I Still Love You Dear Friend feat. Tunde Adebimpe
Album: Rwanda, You Should Be Loved
Anti-Rec