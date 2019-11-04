Playlist Ralf Summer
04. November
Montag, 04. November 2019
Sudan Archives: Confessions
Album: Athena
Stones Throw
Sudan Archives: Come Meh Way
Album: Sudan Archives
Stones Throw
Gang Starr: One Ot The Best Yet (Big Shug Interlude)
Album: One Ot The Best Yet
Gang Starr Enterprises
Gang Starr: Hit Man ft Q-Tip
Album: One Ot The Best Yet
Gang Starr Enterprises
Gang Starr: Lovesick
Album: Single
Chrysalis IC
Homeboy Sandman: Far Out
Album: Dusty
Mello Music Group
Michael Kiwanuka: Living In Denial
Album: Kiwanuka
Polydor / Universal
The Düsseldorf Düsterboys: Heisse Kneippe
Album: Nenn Mich Musik
Staatsakt
Mira Mann: Einfach
Album: Ich Mag Das EP
Problembär
Jenny Hval: Six Red Cannas (feat. Vivian Wang, Félicia Atkinson, and Laura Jean)
Album: The Practice of Love
Sacred Bones
Ariel Pink´s Haunted Graffiti: Stray Here With You
Album: Oddities Sodomies Vol. 2 (Ariel Archives Pt. 1)
Mexican Summer
Leif Vollebekk: Never Back
Album: New Ways
Secret City Records
Alex McKechnie: Cuculus
Album: Degrees of Latitude
DK Records
Ryan Teague: Recursive Iterations III
Album: Recursive Iterations
King Tree
Underworld: Custard Speedtalk
Album: Drift Series 1
Smith Hyde Productions