Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 04.11.2019

04 November

Montag, 04. November 2019

Sudan Archives: Confessions
Album: Athena
Stones Throw

Sudan Archives: Come Meh Way
Album: Sudan Archives
Stones Throw

Gang Starr: One Ot The Best Yet (Big Shug Interlude)
Album: One Ot The Best Yet
Gang Starr Enterprises

Gang Starr: Hit Man ft Q-Tip
Album: One Ot The Best Yet
Gang Starr Enterprises

Gang Starr: Lovesick
Album: Single
Chrysalis IC

Homeboy Sandman: Far Out
Album: Dusty
Mello Music Group

Michael Kiwanuka: Living In Denial
Album: Kiwanuka
Polydor / Universal

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys: Heisse Kneippe
Album: Nenn Mich Musik
Staatsakt

Mira Mann: Einfach
Album: Ich Mag Das EP
Problembär

Jenny Hval: Six Red Cannas (feat. Vivian Wang, Félicia Atkinson, and Laura Jean)
Album: The Practice of Love
Sacred Bones

Ariel Pink´s Haunted Graffiti: Stray Here With You
Album: Oddities Sodomies Vol. 2 (Ariel Archives Pt. 1)
Mexican Summer

Leif Vollebekk: Never Back
Album: New Ways
Secret City Records

Alex McKechnie: Cuculus
Album: Degrees of Latitude
DK Records

Ryan Teague: Recursive Iterations III
Album: Recursive Iterations
King Tree

Underworld: Custard Speedtalk
Album: Drift Series 1
Smith Hyde Productions


