Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 04. November 2019

Sudan Archives: Confessions

Album: Athena

Stones Throw

Sudan Archives: Come Meh Way

Album: Sudan Archives

Stones Throw

Gang Starr: One Ot The Best Yet (Big Shug Interlude)

Album: One Ot The Best Yet

Gang Starr Enterprises

Gang Starr: Hit Man ft Q-Tip

Album: One Ot The Best Yet

Gang Starr Enterprises

Gang Starr: Lovesick

Album: Single

Chrysalis IC

Homeboy Sandman: Far Out

Album: Dusty

Mello Music Group

Michael Kiwanuka: Living In Denial

Album: Kiwanuka

Polydor / Universal

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys: Heisse Kneippe

Album: Nenn Mich Musik

Staatsakt

Mira Mann: Einfach

Album: Ich Mag Das EP

Problembär

Jenny Hval: Six Red Cannas (feat. Vivian Wang, Félicia Atkinson, and Laura Jean)

Album: The Practice of Love

Sacred Bones

Ariel Pink´s Haunted Graffiti: Stray Here With You

Album: Oddities Sodomies Vol. 2 (Ariel Archives Pt. 1)

Mexican Summer

Leif Vollebekk: Never Back

Album: New Ways

Secret City Records

Alex McKechnie: Cuculus

Album: Degrees of Latitude

DK Records

Ryan Teague: Recursive Iterations III

Album: Recursive Iterations

King Tree

Underworld: Custard Speedtalk

Album: Drift Series 1

Smith Hyde Productions