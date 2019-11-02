Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 02.11.2019

Samstag, 02. November 2019

Bob Dylan w. Johnny Cash: Girl from the North Country
Album: „Nashville Skyline“
Columbia

The Band: Across the Great Divide
Album: „st“
Capitol

Robbie Robertson feat. Van Morrison: I Hear You Paint Houses
Album: „Sinematic“
UMe

Van Morrison: Three Chords and the Truth
Album: „Three Chords and the Truth“
Caroline Int.

Van Morrison: March Winds in February
Album: „Three Chords and the Truth“
Caroline Int.

Bonnie Prince Billy: Mama Mama
Album: „I Made a Place“
Domino

Bonnie Prince Billy: Squid Eye
Album: „I Made a Place“
Domino

Simon Joyner: Blue Eyed Boy
Album: „Pocket Moon“
BB Island

Simon Joyner: Yellow Jacket Blues
Album: „Pocket Moon“
BB Island

Simon Joyner: Pocket Moon
Album: „Pocket Moon“
BB Island

Nick Cave: Fireflies
Album: „Ghosteen“
Mute

Bob Dylan & Johnny Cash: Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 1
Album: „Travellin‘ Thru“
Columbia Legacy

Bob Dylan & Johnny Cash: Wanted Man
Album: „Travellin‘ Thru“
Columbia Legacy


