Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
02. November
Samstag, 02. November 2019
Bob Dylan w. Johnny Cash: Girl from the North Country
Album: „Nashville Skyline“
Columbia
The Band: Across the Great Divide
Album: „st“
Capitol
Robbie Robertson feat. Van Morrison: I Hear You Paint Houses
Album: „Sinematic“
UMe
Van Morrison: Three Chords and the Truth
Album: „Three Chords and the Truth“
Caroline Int.
Van Morrison: March Winds in February
Album: „Three Chords and the Truth“
Caroline Int.
Bonnie Prince Billy: Mama Mama
Album: „I Made a Place“
Domino
Bonnie Prince Billy: Squid Eye
Album: „I Made a Place“
Domino
Simon Joyner: Blue Eyed Boy
Album: „Pocket Moon“
BB Island
Simon Joyner: Yellow Jacket Blues
Album: „Pocket Moon“
BB Island
Simon Joyner: Pocket Moon
Album: „Pocket Moon“
BB Island
Nick Cave: Fireflies
Album: „Ghosteen“
Mute
Bob Dylan & Johnny Cash: Jimmie Rodgers Medley No. 1
Album: „Travellin‘ Thru“
Columbia Legacy
Bob Dylan & Johnny Cash: Wanted Man
Album: „Travellin‘ Thru“
Columbia Legacy