Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 29.10.2019

29 Oktober

Dienstag, 29. Oktober 2019

Shocking Blue: Love Buzz
Album: The Shocking Blue
Polydor  

Big Joanie: Fall asleep
Album: Sistahs
The Daydream Library Series

Sons Of Kemet: Afrofuturism
Album: Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do
Naim Jazz             

The Comet Is Coming: Summon the fire
Album: Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery
Impulse!

Jaimie Branch: Prayer For Amerikkka pt. 1 And 2
Album: FLY or DIE II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
International Anthem Recording Company                  

Jaimie Branch: Love Song
Album: FLY or DIE II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
International Anthem Recording Company           

Tenesha The Wordsmith: Why White Folks Can't Call Me N*gg*
Album: Peacocks & Other Savage Beasts
On The Corner

Sly & The Family Stone: Don´t Call Me Nigger, Whitey, Don´t Call Me Whitey, Nigger!
Album: Stand
Epic


