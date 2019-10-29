Playlist Klaus Walter

Dienstag, 29. Oktober 2019

Shocking Blue: Love Buzz

Album: The Shocking Blue

Polydor

Big Joanie: Fall asleep

Album: Sistahs

The Daydream Library Series

Sons Of Kemet: Afrofuturism

Album: Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do

Naim Jazz

The Comet Is Coming: Summon the fire

Album: Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery

Impulse!

Jaimie Branch: Prayer For Amerikkka pt. 1 And 2

Album: FLY or DIE II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise

International Anthem Recording Company

Jaimie Branch: Love Song

Album: FLY or DIE II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise

International Anthem Recording Company

Tenesha The Wordsmith: Why White Folks Can't Call Me N*gg*

Album: Peacocks & Other Savage Beasts

On The Corner

Sly & The Family Stone: Don´t Call Me Nigger, Whitey, Don´t Call Me Whitey, Nigger!

Album: Stand

Epic