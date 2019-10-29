Playlist Klaus Walter
29. Oktober
Dienstag, 29. Oktober 2019
Shocking Blue: Love Buzz
Album: The Shocking Blue
Polydor
Big Joanie: Fall asleep
Album: Sistahs
The Daydream Library Series
Sons Of Kemet: Afrofuturism
Album: Lest We Forget What We Came Here To Do
Naim Jazz
The Comet Is Coming: Summon the fire
Album: Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery
Impulse!
Jaimie Branch: Prayer For Amerikkka pt. 1 And 2
Album: FLY or DIE II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
International Anthem Recording Company
Jaimie Branch: Love Song
Album: FLY or DIE II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
International Anthem Recording Company
Tenesha The Wordsmith: Why White Folks Can't Call Me N*gg*
Album: Peacocks & Other Savage Beasts
On The Corner
Sly & The Family Stone: Don´t Call Me Nigger, Whitey, Don´t Call Me Whitey, Nigger!
Album: Stand
Epic