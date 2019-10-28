Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 28.10.2019

28 Oktober

Montag, 28. Oktober 2019

Sons of Kemet: My Queen Is Ada Eastman
Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile
Impulse! / Verve / Universal

Sons of Kemet: My Queen Is Mamie Phipps Clark
Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile
Impulse! / Verve / Universal

Ben Lamar Gay: Swim Swim
Album: Downtown Castles Can Never Block The Sun
International Anthem

75 Dollar Bill: Tetuzi Akiyama
Album: I Was Real
Thin Wrist Recordings/ Glitterbeat

Fehler Kuti: Mayday Mayday
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
Alien Transistor

Fehler Kuti: Anker
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
Alien Transistor

Fehler Kuti: Say Yes (X-Cess)
Album: Schland Is The Place For Me
Alien Transistor

Tentenko: WaaaAoooOooooOaaaaA
Album: Kopy / Tentenko Split LP
Tal 15

Salewski: Ghost Driver ft Anna McCarthy
Album: Salewski II / Chansons
Echokammer


