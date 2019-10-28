Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 28. Oktober 2019

Sons of Kemet: My Queen Is Ada Eastman

Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile

Impulse! / Verve / Universal

Sons of Kemet: My Queen Is Mamie Phipps Clark

Album: Your Queen Is A Reptile

Impulse! / Verve / Universal

Ben Lamar Gay: Swim Swim

Album: Downtown Castles Can Never Block The Sun

International Anthem

75 Dollar Bill: Tetuzi Akiyama

Album: I Was Real

Thin Wrist Recordings/ Glitterbeat

Fehler Kuti: Mayday Mayday

Album: Schland Is The Place For Me

Alien Transistor

Fehler Kuti: Anker

Album: Schland Is The Place For Me

Alien Transistor

Fehler Kuti: Say Yes (X-Cess)

Album: Schland Is The Place For Me

Alien Transistor

Tentenko: WaaaAoooOooooOaaaaA

Album: Kopy / Tentenko Split LP

Tal 15

Salewski: Ghost Driver ft Anna McCarthy

Album: Salewski II / Chansons

Echokammer