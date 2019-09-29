Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 29.09.2019

29 September

Sonntag, 29. September 2019

The Bland: Sunday Afternoon
Album: Beautiful Distance
Backseat

Bror Gunnar Jansson: There ´s A Killer
Album: They Found My Body In A Bag
Playground Music Scandinavia ‎

Bror Gunnar Jansson: Stay Out All Niht Long
Album: They Found My Body In A Bag
Playground Music Scandinavia ‎

PJ Harvey: Oh My Lover
Album: The Peel Sessions 1991 - 2004
Island Records ‎

Nick Cave: Anthroscene
Album: Skeleton Tree
Bad Seed Ltd. ‎

Murder: Naming The Demon
Album: Stockholm Syndrome
Good Tape Records

Murder: When The Bees Are Sleeping
Album: Stockholm Syndrome
Good Tape Records

Stonewall Noise Orchestra: Skyscraper Moment
Album: Constants In An Ever Chaning Universe
The Unit ‎

Aldo: Papermaze
Album: Trembling eyelid ep
Full Time Hobby ‎

Dan Friel: Beasts
Album: Fanfare
Thrill Jockey

Parts And Labor: outnumbered
Album: Constant Future
Jagjaguwar ‎

Fly Pan Am: Distance Dealer
Album: C'est ça
Constellation ‎

Fly Pan Am: One Hit Wonder
Album: C'est ça
Constellation ‎


