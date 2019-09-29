Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
29. September
Sonntag, 29. September 2019
The Bland: Sunday Afternoon
Album: Beautiful Distance
Backseat
Bror Gunnar Jansson: There ´s A Killer
Album: They Found My Body In A Bag
Playground Music Scandinavia
Bror Gunnar Jansson: Stay Out All Niht Long
Album: They Found My Body In A Bag
Playground Music Scandinavia
PJ Harvey: Oh My Lover
Album: The Peel Sessions 1991 - 2004
Island Records
Nick Cave: Anthroscene
Album: Skeleton Tree
Bad Seed Ltd.
Murder: Naming The Demon
Album: Stockholm Syndrome
Good Tape Records
Murder: When The Bees Are Sleeping
Album: Stockholm Syndrome
Good Tape Records
Stonewall Noise Orchestra: Skyscraper Moment
Album: Constants In An Ever Chaning Universe
The Unit
Aldo: Papermaze
Album: Trembling eyelid ep
Full Time Hobby
Dan Friel: Beasts
Album: Fanfare
Thrill Jockey
Parts And Labor: outnumbered
Album: Constant Future
Jagjaguwar
Fly Pan Am: Distance Dealer
Album: C'est ça
Constellation
Fly Pan Am: One Hit Wonder
Album: C'est ça
Constellation