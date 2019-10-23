Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 23. Oktober 2019

Vagabon: Every Woman

Album: Vagabon

Nonesuch

Vagabon: Cold Apartment

Album: Infinite Worlds

Father/Daughter Records

Julien Baker: Tokyo

Album: Single

Sub Pop

Lucy Dacus: In the Air Tonight

Album: Single

Matador

Chromatics: The Sound of Silence

Album: Closer to Grey

Italians Do it Better

Westerman: Kathy’s Song

Album: Various 4 Down

Deek Recordings

Simon & Garfunkel: Bleecker Street

Album: Wednesday Morning 3am

CBS

Swans: Power and Sacrifice

Album: White Light from the Mouth of Infinity

Sky Records

Swans: It’s coming it’s real

Album: Leaving Meaning

Young God Records

Otha: Tired and Sick

Album: Single

https://realotha.bandcamp.com/track/tired-and-sick

Sassy 009: Maybe in the Summer

Album: Single

Luft Recordings

Romare: Danger

Album: Single

Ninja Tune