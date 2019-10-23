Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
23. Oktober
Mittwoch, 23. Oktober 2019
Vagabon: Every Woman
Album: Vagabon
Nonesuch
Vagabon: Cold Apartment
Album: Infinite Worlds
Father/Daughter Records
Julien Baker: Tokyo
Album: Single
Sub Pop
Lucy Dacus: In the Air Tonight
Album: Single
Matador
Chromatics: The Sound of Silence
Album: Closer to Grey
Italians Do it Better
Westerman: Kathy’s Song
Album: Various 4 Down
Deek Recordings
Simon & Garfunkel: Bleecker Street
Album: Wednesday Morning 3am
CBS
Swans: Power and Sacrifice
Album: White Light from the Mouth of Infinity
Sky Records
Swans: It’s coming it’s real
Album: Leaving Meaning
Young God Records
Otha: Tired and Sick
Album: Single
Sassy 009: Maybe in the Summer
Album: Single
Luft Recordings
Romare: Danger
Album: Single
Ninja Tune