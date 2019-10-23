Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 23.10.2019

Mittwoch, 23. Oktober 2019

Vagabon: Every Woman
Album: Vagabon
Nonesuch

Vagabon: Cold Apartment
Album: Infinite Worlds
Father/Daughter Records

Julien Baker: Tokyo
Album: Single
Sub Pop

Lucy Dacus: In the Air Tonight
Album: Single
Matador

Chromatics: The Sound of Silence
Album: Closer to Grey
Italians Do it Better

Westerman: Kathy’s Song
Album: Various 4 Down
Deek Recordings

Simon & Garfunkel: Bleecker Street
Album: Wednesday Morning 3am
CBS

Swans: Power and Sacrifice
Album: White Light from the Mouth of Infinity
Sky Records

Swans: It’s coming it’s real
Album: Leaving Meaning
Young God Records

Otha: Tired and Sick
Album: Single
https://realotha.bandcamp.com/track/tired-and-sick

Sassy 009: Maybe in the Summer
Album: Single
Luft Recordings

Romare: Danger
Album: Single
Ninja Tune


