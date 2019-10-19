Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
20. Oktober
Sonntag, 20. Oktober 2019
Daniel Johnston: The Story Of An Artist
Album: Don´t Be Scared
Stress Records
Daniel Johnston: Sorry Entertainer
Album: Yip / Jump Music
Homestead Records
Half Japanese: Some Things Last A Long Time
Album: Volume Two: 1987 - 1989
Fire Records
Daniel Johnston: Caspar The Friendly Ghost
Album: Yip / Jump Music
Homestead Records
Daniel Johnston: Life In Vain
Album: Fun
Atlantic
Firehose: Walking The Cow
Album: Flyin The Flannel
Columbia
Jad Fair/Daniel Johnston: Frankenstein Conquers The World
Album: Jad Fair/Daniel Johnston
Watts Records
Daniel Johnston: Lost without A Dame
Album: Don´t Be Scared
Stress Records
Yo La Tengo: Speeding Motorcycle
Album: Fakebook
City Slang
Daniel Johnston: I Feel So High
Album: Artistic Vice
Shimmy Disc
Adrian Crowley & James Yorkston: Don´t Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance
Album: My Yolk Is Heavy
Chemikal Underground
Raz Ohara: True Love Will Find You In The End
Album: Moksha
Albumlabel
Daniel Johnston: Don´t Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance
Album: Yip / Jump Music
Homestead Records
Daniel Johnston: Honey I Sure Miss You
Album: Artistic Vice
Shimmy Disc
Vic Chesnutt: Like A Monkey In A Zoo
Album: The Late Great Daniel Johnston: Discovered Covered
Eternal Yip Eye Music