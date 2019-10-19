Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Sonntag, 20. Oktober 2019

Daniel Johnston: The Story Of An Artist

Album: Don´t Be Scared

Stress Records

Daniel Johnston: Sorry Entertainer

Album: Yip / Jump Music

Homestead Records

Half Japanese: Some Things Last A Long Time

Album: Volume Two: 1987 - 1989

Fire Records ‎

Daniel Johnston: Caspar The Friendly Ghost

Album: Yip / Jump Music

Homestead Records

Daniel Johnston: Life In Vain

Album: Fun

Atlantic ‎

Firehose: Walking The Cow

Album: Flyin The Flannel

Columbia ‎

Jad Fair/Daniel Johnston: Frankenstein Conquers The World

Album: Jad Fair/Daniel Johnston

Watts Records ‎

Daniel Johnston: Lost without A Dame

Album: Don´t Be Scared

Stress Records

Yo La Tengo: Speeding Motorcycle

Album: Fakebook

City Slang

Daniel Johnston: I Feel So High

Album: Artistic Vice

Shimmy Disc

Adrian Crowley & James Yorkston: Don´t Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance

Album: My Yolk Is Heavy

Chemikal Underground ‎

Raz Ohara: True Love Will Find You In The End

Album: Moksha

Albumlabel ‎

Daniel Johnston: Don´t Let The Sun Go Down On Your Grievance

Album: Yip / Jump Music

Homestead Records

Daniel Johnston: Honey I Sure Miss You

Album: Artistic Vice

Shimmy Disc ‎

Vic Chesnutt: Like A Monkey In A Zoo

Album: The Late Great Daniel Johnston: Discovered Covered

Eternal Yip Eye Music