Playlist Matthias Röckl
16. Oktober
Mittwoch, 16. Oktober 2019
Gang Starr: Diamonds And Loyalty Feat. J Cole
Album: Family and Loyalty
Gang Starr Ent.
Common: Hercules Feat. Swiss Beatz
Album: Let Love
Loma Vista
Common: Show Me That You Love
Album: Let Love
Loma Vista
Robert Glasper: Treal Feat. Yasiin Bay
Album: Fuck Yo Feelings
Loma Vista Recordings
Robert Glasper Experiment: Letter To Hermione. Robert Glasper, Black Milk, Jewels
Album: Black Radio
Blue Note Records
Robert Glasper: Gone
Album: Fuck Yo Feelings
Loma Vista Recordings
Kaytranada: Bus Ride
Album: 99.9%
Xl Recordings
J Dilla: Motor City
Album: Motor City
Nature Sounds Entertainment
J Dilla: So Far To Go (Short Edit)
Album: The Shining - The 10th Anniversary Collection
BBE Music
Kariem Riggins: Cheap Suite 3
Album: Alone Together
Stones Throw Records
Kariem Riggins: Summer Madness S.A.
Album: Alone Together
Stones Throw Records
Kariem Riggins: A7 Mix
Album: Alone Together
Stones Throw Records
Diabia$e: Brazilian Lady
Album: Cakeology
Thirty Records
Diabia$e: Moving Blocks
Album: Bonus
Thirty Records
Shigeto: MCW
Album: Versions
Ghostly International