Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

3

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 16.10.2019

16 Oktober

Mittwoch, 16. Oktober 2019

Gang Starr: Diamonds And Loyalty Feat. J Cole
Album: Family and Loyalty
Gang Starr Ent.

Common: Hercules Feat. Swiss Beatz
Album: Let Love
Loma Vista

Common: Show Me That You Love
Album: Let Love
Loma Vista

Robert Glasper: Treal Feat. Yasiin Bay
Album: Fuck Yo Feelings
Loma Vista Recordings

Robert Glasper Experiment: Letter To Hermione. Robert Glasper, Black Milk, Jewels
Album: Black Radio
Blue Note Records

Robert Glasper: Gone
Album: Fuck Yo Feelings
Loma Vista Recordings

Kaytranada: Bus Ride
Album: 99.9%
Xl Recordings

J Dilla: Motor City
Album: Motor City
Nature Sounds Entertainment

J Dilla: So Far To Go (Short Edit)
Album: The Shining - The 10th Anniversary Collection
BBE Music

Kariem Riggins: Cheap Suite 3
Album: Alone Together
Stones Throw Records

Kariem Riggins: Summer Madness S.A.
Album: Alone Together
Stones Throw Records

Kariem Riggins: A7 Mix
Album: Alone Together
Stones Throw Records

Diabia$e: Brazilian Lady
Album: Cakeology
Thirty Records

Diabia$e: Moving Blocks
Album: Bonus
Thirty Records

Shigeto: MCW
Album: Versions
Ghostly International


3