Playlist Michael Bartle
12. Oktober
Samstag, 12. Oktober 2019
Sault: Think About It
Album: 5
Forever Living Originals
The Rolling Stones: Monkey Man
Album: Let It Bleed
Decca
The Modernist: The Days Of Pearly Spencer
Album: Div: Kompakt Total 7
Kompakt
Losoul: You Know
Album: Getting Even
Playhouse
Isaac Hayes: Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic
Album: Hot Buttered Soul
Stax
Ginger Baker’s Airforce: We Free Kings
Album: Airforce 2
Polydor
Dub Syndicate: Stoned Immaculate
Album: Stoned Immaculate
On-U Sound
Joy Division: Transmission
Album: Substance
Rough Trade/Factory
Sonic Boom: Help Me, Please
Album: Spectrum
Silvertone
Archie Shepp: Blase
Album: Blase
BYG Records
The Zombies: Leave Me Be
Album: The Singles
Repertoire