Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 12.10.2019

12 Oktober

Samstag, 12. Oktober 2019

Sault: Think About It
Album: 5
Forever Living Originals

The Rolling Stones: Monkey Man
Album: Let It Bleed
Decca

The Modernist: The Days Of Pearly Spencer
Album: Div: Kompakt Total 7
Kompakt

Losoul: You Know
Album: Getting Even
Playhouse

Isaac Hayes: Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic
Album: Hot Buttered Soul
Stax

Ginger Baker’s Airforce: We Free Kings
Album: Airforce 2
Polydor

Dub Syndicate: Stoned Immaculate
Album: Stoned Immaculate
On-U Sound

Joy Division: Transmission
Album: Substance
Rough Trade/Factory

Sonic Boom: Help Me, Please
Album: Spectrum
Silvertone

Archie Shepp: Blase
Album: Blase
BYG Records

The Zombies: Leave Me Be
Album: The Singles
Repertoire


0