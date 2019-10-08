Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Klaus Walter

Stand: 08.10.2019

08 Oktober

Dienstag, 08. Oktober 2019

Rocko Schamoni: Mark Hollis
Album: Musik für Jugendliche
Tapete Records ‎

Mark Hollis: The Colour of Spring
Album: The Colour Of Spring
Polydor

Television Personalities: I Know Where Syd Barrett Lives
Album: I Know Where Syd Barrett lives
Overground Records

Syd Barrett: Gigolo Aunt
Album: Barrett        
EMI

Die Realität: Robert Forster / Grant McLennan
Album: Bubblegum Noir
Trikont

The Go-Betweens: Karen
Album: Quiet Heart: The Best Of The Go-Betweens
EMI

Pigbag: Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag
Album: Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag
Y Records             

James Brown: Papa's Got A Brand New bag
Album: Papa's Got A Brand New bag
International Polydor Production         

The Specials: Sock It To ´em, J.B.
Album: More Specials           
Two-Tone Records, Chrysalis              

Lana Del Rey: Bartender
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Interscope Records/ Polydor

Joni Mitchell: Ladies Of The Canyon
Album: Ladies Of The Canyon
Reprise Records    


