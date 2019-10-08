Playlist Klaus Walter

Dienstag, 08. Oktober 2019

Rocko Schamoni: Mark Hollis

Album: Musik für Jugendliche

Tapete Records ‎

Mark Hollis: The Colour of Spring

Album: The Colour Of Spring

Polydor

Television Personalities: I Know Where Syd Barrett Lives

Album: I Know Where Syd Barrett lives

Overground Records

Syd Barrett: Gigolo Aunt

Album: Barrett

EMI

Die Realität: Robert Forster / Grant McLennan

Album: Bubblegum Noir

Trikont

The Go-Betweens: Karen

Album: Quiet Heart: The Best Of The Go-Betweens

EMI

Pigbag: Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag

Album: Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag

Y Records

James Brown: Papa's Got A Brand New bag

Album: Papa's Got A Brand New bag

International Polydor Production

The Specials: Sock It To ´em, J.B.

Album: More Specials

Two-Tone Records, Chrysalis

Lana Del Rey: Bartender

Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell

Interscope Records/ Polydor

Joni Mitchell: Ladies Of The Canyon

Album: Ladies Of The Canyon

Reprise Records