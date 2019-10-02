Playlist Jay Rutledge
02. Oktober
Mittwoch, 02. Oktober 2019
Eilen Jewell: Sea of Tears
Album: Sea of tears
Signature Sound Recordings
Kokoroko: Abusey Junction
Album: Kokoroko EP
Brownswood
Kefaya &Elaha Soroor: Arose Jane Madar
Album: Songs of our mothers
Bella Union
Umit Aksu Orchestra: Bermuda Seytan Ücgeni
Album: Bermuda Seytan Ücgeni - Single
Zel Zele
Baba Zula: Salincaksin
Album: Derin derin
Glitterbeat
Garifuna Collective: Idureni
Album: Aban
Stonetree Records
Colter Wall: Kate Mc Cannon
Album: Colter Wall
Thirty Tigers / Young Mary's Record Co
Nick Cave & the bad seeds: Jesus alone
Album: Skeleton Tree
Bad Seeds
Nick Cave & the bad seeds: Mermaids
Album: Push the sky away
Bad Seeds Ltd
Eilen Jewell: Where they never say your name
Album: Letters from Sinners and Strangers
Signature Sounds
Eilen Jewell: Working hard for your love
Album: Gypsy
Signature Sounds
Sofia Blanco: Yündüha weyu
Album: From Bakabush
Stonetree Records