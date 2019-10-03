Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 03.10.2019

03 Oktober

Donnerstag, 03. Oktober 2019

Wilco: Everyone hides
Album: Ode to joy
Warner

Angel Olsen: Lark
Album: All Mirrors
Jagjaguwar

Chromatics: Whispers in the hall
Album: Closer to grey
Italians do it better

Feet: Good Richard’s Crash Landing
Album: Whats inside is more than just ham
Clapped Records

DIIV: Acheron
Album: Deceiver
Captured Tracks

Wives: Workin
Album: So Removed
City Slang

Danny Brown: Dirty laundry
Album: Uknowhatimsayin?
Warp Records

The Avett Brothers: Bang Bang
Album: Closer than together
Republic/Universal

Die Realität: Robert Foster/Grant McLennan
Album: Bubblegum Noir
Trikont

Sault: Tip Toe
Album: 7
Forever living originals

Nick Cave: Ghosteen
Album: Ghosteen
Ghosteen/Stream


