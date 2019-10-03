Playlist Angie Portmann
03. Oktober
Donnerstag, 03. Oktober 2019
Wilco: Everyone hides
Album: Ode to joy
Warner
Angel Olsen: Lark
Album: All Mirrors
Jagjaguwar
Chromatics: Whispers in the hall
Album: Closer to grey
Italians do it better
Feet: Good Richard’s Crash Landing
Album: Whats inside is more than just ham
Clapped Records
DIIV: Acheron
Album: Deceiver
Captured Tracks
Wives: Workin
Album: So Removed
City Slang
Danny Brown: Dirty laundry
Album: Uknowhatimsayin?
Warp Records
The Avett Brothers: Bang Bang
Album: Closer than together
Republic/Universal
Die Realität: Robert Foster/Grant McLennan
Album: Bubblegum Noir
Trikont
Sault: Tip Toe
Album: 7
Forever living originals
Nick Cave: Ghosteen
Album: Ghosteen
Ghosteen/Stream