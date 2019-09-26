Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 26.09.2019

26 September

Donnerstag, 26. September 2019

Emel Mathlouthi: Rescuer
Album: Everywhere we looked was burning
Partisan/ PIAS

Deichkind:Keine Party
Album: Wer sagt den das?
Sultan Günter Music/ Universal

Stefanie Schrank: Stadt unter der Stadt
Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik
Staatsakt

Automatic: Suicide in Texas
Album: Signal
Stones Throw

Moon Duo: Eye 2 Eye
Album: Stars are the Light
Sacred Bones

Kefaya + Elaha Soroor: Jama Narenji
Album: Songs of our Mothers
Bella Union

Girl Band: Prefab Castle
Album: The Talkies
Rough Trade

Gaddafi Gals: Skimask
Album: Temple
RecordJet

Thaiboy Digital: Lip Service
Album: Legendary Master
YEAR

Felix Lee: Like Stain
Album: Inna Daze
Planet Mu

John Coltrane: Blue World
Album: Blue World
Universal

Jas Shaw: Non-caring Fabulousness
Album: Exquiste Cops
Delicacies


