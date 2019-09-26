Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 26. September 2019

Emel Mathlouthi: Rescuer

Album: Everywhere we looked was burning

Partisan/ PIAS

Deichkind:Keine Party

Album: Wer sagt den das?

Sultan Günter Music/ Universal

Stefanie Schrank: Stadt unter der Stadt

Album: Unter der Haut eine überhitzte Fabrik

Staatsakt

Automatic: Suicide in Texas

Album: Signal

Stones Throw

Moon Duo: Eye 2 Eye

Album: Stars are the Light

Sacred Bones

Kefaya + Elaha Soroor: Jama Narenji

Album: Songs of our Mothers

Bella Union

Girl Band: Prefab Castle

Album: The Talkies

Rough Trade

Gaddafi Gals: Skimask

Album: Temple

RecordJet

Thaiboy Digital: Lip Service

Album: Legendary Master

YEAR

Felix Lee: Like Stain

Album: Inna Daze

Planet Mu

John Coltrane: Blue World

Album: Blue World

Universal

Jas Shaw: Non-caring Fabulousness

Album: Exquiste Cops

Delicacies