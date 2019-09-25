Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 25.09.2019

25 September

Mittwoch, 25. September 2019


!!! (ChkChkChk): Couldn’t Have Known
Single
Warp Records/Roughtrade

Chrissie Hynde with The Valve Bone Woe Ensemble: I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)
Album: Valve Bone Woe
BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT LC: 19813

Bat For Lashes: Desert Man
Single
Awal Recordings/Roughtrade

Mid 8Ts: Comet Gain
Single
TAPETE RECORDS

PJ Harvey  : Let England Shake
Album: Let England Shake
Island Records

Deichkind:Bon Voyage (feat. Nina MC)
Album: Popmusik in Deutschland - 1950-2010 (Disc 1-8)
RCA Records

Deichkind:Urlaub vom Urlaub
Album: Arbeit nervt
VERTIGO BERLIN

Bibio: Old Graffiti
Single
Warp Records

YVON: Marco
Single
Asexy

Elva: Ghost Writer
Single
Tapete Records

Hugar: Rok
Album: Varða
SMI/ Masterworks

Sigúr Ros: Glosoli
Album: Takk...
EMI

Efterklang: I dine øjne (Radio Edit)
Album: Altid Sammen 
4AD


1