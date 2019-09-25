Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 25. September 2019



!!! (ChkChkChk): Couldn’t Have Known

Single

Warp Records/Roughtrade

Chrissie Hynde with The Valve Bone Woe Ensemble: I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)

Album: Valve Bone Woe

BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT LC: 19813

Bat For Lashes: Desert Man

Single

Awal Recordings/Roughtrade

Mid 8Ts: Comet Gain

Single

TAPETE RECORDS

PJ Harvey : Let England Shake

Album: Let England Shake

Island Records

Deichkind:Bon Voyage (feat. Nina MC)

Album: Popmusik in Deutschland - 1950-2010 (Disc 1-8)

RCA Records

Deichkind:Urlaub vom Urlaub

Album: Arbeit nervt

VERTIGO BERLIN

Bibio: Old Graffiti

Single

Warp Records

YVON: Marco

Single

Asexy

Elva: Ghost Writer

Single

Tapete Records

Hugar: Rok

Album: Varða

SMI/ Masterworks

Sigúr Ros: Glosoli

Album: Takk...

EMI

Efterklang: I dine øjne (Radio Edit)

Album: Altid Sammen

4AD