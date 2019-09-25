Playlist Barbara Streidl
25. September
Mittwoch, 25. September 2019
!!! (ChkChkChk): Couldn’t Have Known
Single
Warp Records/Roughtrade
Chrissie Hynde with The Valve Bone Woe Ensemble: I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)
Album: Valve Bone Woe
BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT LC: 19813
Bat For Lashes: Desert Man
Single
Awal Recordings/Roughtrade
Mid 8Ts: Comet Gain
Single
TAPETE RECORDS
PJ Harvey : Let England Shake
Album: Let England Shake
Island Records
Deichkind:Bon Voyage (feat. Nina MC)
Album: Popmusik in Deutschland - 1950-2010 (Disc 1-8)
RCA Records
Deichkind:Urlaub vom Urlaub
Album: Arbeit nervt
VERTIGO BERLIN
Bibio: Old Graffiti
Single
Warp Records
YVON: Marco
Single
Asexy
Elva: Ghost Writer
Single
Tapete Records
Hugar: Rok
Album: Varða
SMI/ Masterworks
Sigúr Ros: Glosoli
Album: Takk...
EMI
Efterklang: I dine øjne (Radio Edit)
Album: Altid Sammen
4AD