Playlist Noe Noack

Freitag, 20. September 2019



Bo Diddley: Gunslinger

Album: Bo Diddley Is A Gunslinger

Checker Checker

Big Youth: Gunslinger

Album: Red Gold Green&Blue

Trojan Jamaica/BMG

Mortimer: Lightning

Album: Single

Easy Star Records

Lila Ike: Where I’m Coming From

Album: Single

In.Digg.Nation Collective/Easy Star Records

Trettmann: Stolpersteine

Album: Trettmann

SoulForce Records

Trettmann: MDMDF

Album: Trettmann

SoulForce Records

Sampa The Great: Freedom

Album: The Return

Ninja Tune

Sampa The Great: Final Form

Album: The Return

Ninja Tune

Daphni feat. Paradise: Sizzling

Album: Sizzling E.P.

Jiaolong

Martyn: Odds Against Us

Album: Odds Against Us E.P.

Ostgut

Cornell Campbell: Dance In a Greenwich Farm

Album: I shall Not Remove

Blood&Fire