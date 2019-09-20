Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 20.09.2019

20 September

Freitag, 20. September 2019


Bo Diddley: Gunslinger
Album: Bo Diddley Is A Gunslinger
Checker Checker

Big Youth: Gunslinger
Album: Red Gold Green&Blue
Trojan Jamaica/BMG

Mortimer: Lightning
Album: Single
Easy Star Records

Lila Ike: Where I’m Coming From
Album: Single
In.Digg.Nation Collective/Easy Star Records

Trettmann: Stolpersteine
Album: Trettmann
SoulForce Records

Trettmann: MDMDF
Album: Trettmann
SoulForce Records

Sampa The Great: Freedom
Album: The Return
Ninja Tune

Sampa The Great: Final Form
Album: The Return
Ninja Tune

Daphni feat. Paradise: Sizzling
Album: Sizzling E.P.
Jiaolong

Martyn: Odds Against Us
Album: Odds Against Us E.P.
Ostgut

Cornell Campbell: Dance In a Greenwich Farm
Album: I shall Not Remove
Blood&Fire


