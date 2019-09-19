Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 19.09.2019

Donnerstag, 19. September 2019


Brittany Howard: Stay high
Album: Jaime
SMI/Columbia

Life: Good health
Album: A picture of good health
Afghan Moon Rec/PIAS

Liam Gallagher: One of us
Album: Why me? Why not?
Warner

Giant Sand: Thin line Man
Album: Recounting the Ballad of the Thin Line Men
Fire Rec

One True Pairing: Dawn at the Factory
Album: One True Pairing
Domino

The Juan Maclean: Feel like movin
Album: The Brighter the Light
DFA Rec

Steffi x Virginia: Internal Bleeding
Album: Work a change
Ostgut Ton

Daedelus: Veldt
Album: The Bittereinders
Brainfeeder/GoodtoGo

Efterklang: Supertanker
Album: Altid Sammen
4AD/Indigo

Guo: Guo 4 (excerpt)
Album: Guo 4
Mute

Molly Sarlé: Karaoke Angel
Album: Karaoke Angel
Partisan Rec


