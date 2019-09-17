Playlist Roderich-Fabian
17. September
Dienstag, 17. September 2019
Tinawiren: Tenere Maloulat
Album: Amadjar
Wedge
Efterklang: Apples
Album: Piramida
4AD
Penelope Isles: Round
Album: Until the Tide creeps in
Bella Union
(Sandy) Alex G: Crime
Album: House of Sugar
Domino
Giant Sand: Tantamount
Album: Recounting the Balads of Thin Line Men
Fire
One True Pairing: Weapons
Album: One True Pairing
Domino
Associates: Even Dogs in the Wild
Album: The Affectionate Punch
Fiction
Associates: White Car in Germany
Album: Fourth Drawer down
V2
Bat for Lashes: Peach Sky
Album: Lost Girls
Bat for Lashes
Steffi x Virginia: Be true to me
Album: Work a Change
Ostgut Ton
HTRK: Dying of Jealousy
Album: Venus in Leo
Ghostly International
Solid Bronze: Brone Magic
Album: The Fruit Basket
Schnitzel