Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

2

Playlist Roderich-Fabian

Stand: 17.09.2019

17 September

Dienstag, 17. September 2019

Tinawiren: Tenere Maloulat
Album: Amadjar
Wedge

Efterklang: Apples
Album: Piramida
4AD

Penelope Isles: Round
Album: Until the Tide creeps in
Bella Union

(Sandy) Alex G: Crime
Album: House of Sugar
Domino

Giant Sand: Tantamount
Album: Recounting the Balads of Thin Line Men
Fire

One True Pairing: Weapons
Album: One True Pairing
Domino

Associates: Even Dogs in the Wild
Album: The Affectionate Punch
Fiction

Associates: White Car in Germany
Album: Fourth Drawer down
V2

Bat for Lashes: Peach Sky
Album: Lost Girls
Bat for Lashes

Steffi x Virginia: Be true to me
Album: Work a Change
Ostgut Ton

HTRK: Dying of Jealousy
Album: Venus in Leo
Ghostly International

Solid Bronze: Brone Magic
Album: The Fruit Basket
Schnitzel


2