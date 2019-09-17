Playlist Roderich-Fabian

Dienstag, 17. September 2019

Tinawiren: Tenere Maloulat

Album: Amadjar

Wedge

Efterklang: Apples

Album: Piramida

4AD

Penelope Isles: Round

Album: Until the Tide creeps in

Bella Union

(Sandy) Alex G: Crime

Album: House of Sugar

Domino

Giant Sand: Tantamount

Album: Recounting the Balads of Thin Line Men

Fire

One True Pairing: Weapons

Album: One True Pairing

Domino

Associates: Even Dogs in the Wild

Album: The Affectionate Punch

Fiction

Associates: White Car in Germany

Album: Fourth Drawer down

V2

Bat for Lashes: Peach Sky

Album: Lost Girls

Bat for Lashes

Steffi x Virginia: Be true to me

Album: Work a Change

Ostgut Ton

HTRK: Dying of Jealousy

Album: Venus in Leo

Ghostly International

Solid Bronze: Brone Magic

Album: The Fruit Basket

Schnitzel