Playlist Ralf Summer
09. September
Montag, 09. September 2019
The S.L.P.: Meanwhile...In Genova
Album: The S.L.P.
Columbia / Sony
Kaiser Quartett: Chase
Album: Kaiser Quartett
PIAS
Rhytm Police: Gotta Lotta Low
Album: Debaser
In Gute Hände
H:Am Zug
Album: H
Echokammer
Hochzeitskapelle: Sonido Amazónico
Album: If I Think Of Love
Gut Feeling
Paradise: Sizzlin' Hot
Album: Sizzlin' Hot
Frederiksberg Records
Kindness: Gee Up (Erol Alkan Rework)
Album: Gee Up (Remixes)
Female Energy
Kindness: Something Like a War (feat. Bahamadia)
Album: Something Like A War
Female Energy
Bahamadia: Uknowhowwedu
Album: Kollage
Chrysalis
Sampa The Great: Freedom
Album: The Return
Ninja Tune
Lea Porcelain: Smile In The Air
Album: Love Is Not An Empire EP
Lea Porcelain Recordings / AWAL
Múm: I'm 9 Today
Album: Yesterday Was Dramatic,Today Is OK
Morr Music
Belle & Sebastian: Le Pastie De La Bourgeoisie
Album: Push Barman To Open Old Wounds [Disc 1]
Matador