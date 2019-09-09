Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 09.09.2019

The S.L.P.: Meanwhile...In Genova
Album: The S.L.P.
Columbia / Sony

Kaiser Quartett: Chase
Album: Kaiser Quartett
PIAS

Rhytm Police: Gotta Lotta Low
Album: Debaser
In Gute Hände

H:Am Zug
Album: H
Echokammer

Hochzeitskapelle: Sonido Amazónico
Album: If I Think Of Love
Gut Feeling

Paradise: Sizzlin' Hot
Album: Sizzlin' Hot
Frederiksberg Records

Kindness: Gee Up (Erol Alkan Rework)
Album: Gee Up (Remixes)
Female Energy

Kindness: Something Like a War (feat. Bahamadia)
Album: Something Like A War
Female Energy

Bahamadia: Uknowhowwedu
Album: Kollage
Chrysalis

Sampa The Great: Freedom
Album: The Return
Ninja Tune

Lea Porcelain: Smile In The Air
Album: Love Is Not An Empire EP
Lea Porcelain Recordings / AWAL

Múm: I'm 9 Today
Album: Yesterday Was Dramatic,Today Is OK
Morr Music

Belle & Sebastian: Le Pastie De La Bourgeoisie
Album: Push Barman To Open Old Wounds [Disc 1]
Matador


