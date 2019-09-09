Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 09. September 2019

The S.L.P.: Meanwhile...In Genova

Album: The S.L.P.

Columbia / Sony

Kaiser Quartett: Chase

Album: Kaiser Quartett

PIAS

Rhytm Police: Gotta Lotta Low

Album: Debaser

In Gute Hände

H:Am Zug

Album: H

Echokammer

Hochzeitskapelle: Sonido Amazónico

Album: If I Think Of Love

Gut Feeling

Paradise: Sizzlin' Hot

Album: Sizzlin' Hot

Frederiksberg Records

Kindness: Gee Up (Erol Alkan Rework)

Album: Gee Up (Remixes)

Female Energy

Kindness: Something Like a War (feat. Bahamadia)

Album: Something Like A War

Bahamadia: Uknowhowwedu

Album: Kollage

Chrysalis

Sampa The Great: Freedom

Album: The Return

Ninja Tune

Lea Porcelain: Smile In The Air

Album: Love Is Not An Empire EP

Lea Porcelain Recordings / AWAL

Múm: I'm 9 Today

Album: Yesterday Was Dramatic,Today Is OK

Morr Music

Belle & Sebastian: Le Pastie De La Bourgeoisie

Album: Push Barman To Open Old Wounds [Disc 1]

Matador