Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 04. September 2019

Jay Som: Nighttime Drive

Album: Anak Ko

Lucky Number

Japanese Breakfast: Essentially

Album: Single

W Records

Mitski: Two Slow Dancers

Album: Be the Cowboy

Dead Oceans

Fanny Hill: Hey Bulldog

Album: Fanny Hill

Reprise Records

Clairo: Feel Something

Album: Immunity

Fader Label/Caroline

King Princess: Prophet

Album: Single

Zelig Records/Columbia

Shura: BRKLNLDN

Album: Forevher

Secretly Canadian

Eartheater: High Tide

Album: Single

Chemical X

Klein: Claim it

Album: Single

ijn inc.

Mira Mann: Schau mir in die Augen

Album: Single

Problembär /Seayou Records

Miles Davis: In a silent way (Rehearsal)

Album: The Complete In A Silent Way Sessions

Columbia

Miles Davis: Give it up

Album: Single

Rhino, Warner Records