Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 04.09.2019

04 September

Mittwoch, 04. September 2019

Jay Som: Nighttime Drive
Album: Anak Ko
Lucky Number

Japanese Breakfast: Essentially
Album: Single
W Records

Mitski: Two Slow Dancers
Album: Be the Cowboy
Dead Oceans

Fanny Hill: Hey Bulldog
Album: Fanny Hill
Reprise Records

Clairo: Feel Something
Album: Immunity
Fader Label/Caroline

King Princess: Prophet
Album: Single
Zelig Records/Columbia

Shura: BRKLNLDN
Album: Forevher
Secretly Canadian

Eartheater: High Tide
Album: Single
Chemical X

Klein: Claim it
Album: Single
ijn inc.

Mira Mann: Schau mir in die Augen
Album: Single
Problembär /Seayou Records

Miles Davis: In a silent way (Rehearsal)
Album: The Complete In A Silent Way Sessions
Columbia

Miles Davis: Give it up
Album: Single
Rhino, Warner Records


0