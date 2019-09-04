Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
04. September
Mittwoch, 04. September 2019
Jay Som: Nighttime Drive
Album: Anak Ko
Lucky Number
Japanese Breakfast: Essentially
Album: Single
W Records
Mitski: Two Slow Dancers
Album: Be the Cowboy
Dead Oceans
Fanny Hill: Hey Bulldog
Album: Fanny Hill
Reprise Records
Clairo: Feel Something
Album: Immunity
Fader Label/Caroline
King Princess: Prophet
Album: Single
Zelig Records/Columbia
Shura: BRKLNLDN
Album: Forevher
Secretly Canadian
Eartheater: High Tide
Album: Single
Chemical X
Klein: Claim it
Album: Single
ijn inc.
Mira Mann: Schau mir in die Augen
Album: Single
Problembär /Seayou Records
Miles Davis: In a silent way (Rehearsal)
Album: The Complete In A Silent Way Sessions
Columbia
Miles Davis: Give it up
Album: Single
Rhino, Warner Records