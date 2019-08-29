Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 29. August 2019

Ilgen-Nur: Soft Chair

Album: Power Nap

Power Nap/ Euphorie

The S.L.P.: ((trance))

Album: The S.L.P.

Columbia

Ezra Furman: My Teeth hurt

Album: Twelve Nudes

Bella Union

Common: Good Morning Love

Album: Let Love

Loma Vista

Velvet Negroni: One One

Album: Neon Brown

4AD

Salami Rose Joe Louis: The Artist/Seventh Dimension

Album: Zdenka 2080

Brainfeeder

Lana Del Rey: Venice Bitch

Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Interscope

Gross Net: Gentrification

Album: Gross Net means Gross Net

Felte

Whitney: Used to be lonely

Album: Forever turned around

Secretly Canadian

Tool: Fear Inoculum

Album: Fear Inoculum

RCA