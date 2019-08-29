Playlist Roderich Fabian
29. August
Donnerstag, 29. August 2019
Ilgen-Nur: Soft Chair
Album: Power Nap
Power Nap/ Euphorie
The S.L.P.: ((trance))
Album: The S.L.P.
Columbia
Ezra Furman: My Teeth hurt
Album: Twelve Nudes
Bella Union
Common: Good Morning Love
Album: Let Love
Loma Vista
Velvet Negroni: One One
Album: Neon Brown
4AD
Salami Rose Joe Louis: The Artist/Seventh Dimension
Album: Zdenka 2080
Brainfeeder
Lana Del Rey: Venice Bitch
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Interscope
Gross Net: Gentrification
Album: Gross Net means Gross Net
Felte
Whitney: Used to be lonely
Album: Forever turned around
Secretly Canadian
Tool: Fear Inoculum
Album: Fear Inoculum
RCA