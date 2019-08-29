Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 29.08.2019

29 August

Donnerstag, 29. August 2019

Ilgen-Nur: Soft Chair
Album: Power Nap
Power Nap/ Euphorie

The S.L.P.: ((trance))
Album: The S.L.P.
Columbia

Ezra Furman: My Teeth hurt
Album: Twelve Nudes
Bella Union

Common: Good Morning Love
Album: Let Love
Loma Vista

Velvet Negroni: One One
Album: Neon Brown
4AD

Salami Rose Joe Louis: The Artist/Seventh Dimension
Album: Zdenka 2080
Brainfeeder

Lana Del Rey: Venice Bitch
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Interscope

Gross Net: Gentrification
Album: Gross Net means Gross Net
Felte

Whitney: Used to be lonely
Album: Forever turned around
Secretly Canadian

Tool: Fear Inoculum
Album: Fear Inoculum
RCA


0