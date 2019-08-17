Playlist Michael Bartle
17. August
Samstag, 17. August 2019
Roy Head: Treat Her Right
Album: Roy Head - Still Treatin' 'Em Right
The Hawkettes: Mardi Gras Mambo
Album: Mardi Gras Mambo
Masha Hunt: Walk On Gilded Splinters
Album: Walk On Gilded Splinters
Art Garfunkel: Waters Of March
Violent Femmes: I’m Not Gonna Cry
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Violent Femmes: Country Death Song
Album: Permanent Record: The Very Best Of The Violent Femmes
Zazou Bikaye: Lamuka
Album: Nova la nuit
Kleenex Ain’t You
Album: Liliput
Hans-A-Plast: Lederhosentyp
Album: Hans-A-Plast
Jimi Hendrix: Castles Made Of Sand
Album: Experience Hendrix: The Best Of Jimi Hendrix
Led Zeppelin: Thank You
Album: Led Zeppelin II
Latin Playboys: Mustard
Album: Dose
Tom Waits: On The Nickel
Album: Heartattack And Vine