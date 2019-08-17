Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 17. August 2019

Roy Head: Treat Her Right

Album: Roy Head - Still Treatin' 'Em Right

The Hawkettes: Mardi Gras Mambo

Album: Mardi Gras Mambo

Masha Hunt: Walk On Gilded Splinters

Album: Walk On Gilded Splinters

Art Garfunkel: Waters Of March

Violent Femmes: I’m Not Gonna Cry

Album: Hotel Last Resort

Violent Femmes: Country Death Song

Album: Permanent Record: The Very Best Of The Violent Femmes

Zazou Bikaye: Lamuka

Album: Nova la nuit

Kleenex Ain’t You

Album: Liliput

Hans-A-Plast: Lederhosentyp

Album: Hans-A-Plast

Jimi Hendrix: Castles Made Of Sand

Album: Experience Hendrix: The Best Of Jimi Hendrix



Led Zeppelin: Thank You

Album: Led Zeppelin II

Latin Playboys: Mustard

Album: Dose

Tom Waits: On The Nickel

Album: Heartattack And Vine