Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 17.08.2019

17 August

Samstag, 17. August 2019

Roy Head: Treat Her Right
Album: Roy Head - Still Treatin' 'Em Right

The Hawkettes: Mardi Gras Mambo
Album: Mardi Gras Mambo

Masha Hunt: Walk On Gilded Splinters
Album: Walk On Gilded Splinters

Art Garfunkel: Waters Of March

Violent Femmes: I’m Not Gonna Cry
Album: Hotel Last Resort

Violent Femmes: Country Death Song
Album: Permanent Record: The Very Best Of The Violent Femmes 

Zazou Bikaye: Lamuka
Album: Nova la nuit

Kleenex Ain’t You
Album: Liliput

Hans-A-Plast: Lederhosentyp
Album: Hans-A-Plast

Jimi Hendrix: Castles Made Of Sand
Album: Experience Hendrix: The Best Of Jimi Hendrix

Led Zeppelin: Thank You
Album: Led Zeppelin II

Latin Playboys: Mustard
Album: Dose

Tom Waits: On The Nickel
Album: Heartattack And Vine


