Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 28.08.2019

28 August

Mittwoch, 28. August 2019

Purple Mountains: All My Happiness Is Gone
Album: Purple Mountains
Drag City

Wilco: Love Is Everywhere
Album: Single
dBpm Records

Kim Gordon: Sketch Artist
Album: No Home Record
Matador

Amen Dunes &Westerman: L. A. (Remix)
Album: Single L.A.
Domino

Brockhampton: If You Pray Right
Album: Ginger
Question Everything/RCA

Dreamville: Down Bad
Album: 1-888-88-DREAM
Dreamville/Interscope

Kummer:Nicht die Musik
Single
Eklat Tonträger

Shura: Princess Leia
Album: Forevher
Secretly Canadian

Lana Del Rey: The Greatest
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell
Polydor

Big Thief: Not
Album: Two Hands
4AD

Sleater-Kinney: The Dog / The Body
Album: The Center Won’t Hold
Caroline

Joanna Sternberg: For You
Album: Then I Try Some
Team Love Records

Hochzeitskapelle:Anohito
Single
Gutfeeling


