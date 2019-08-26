Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 26.08.2019

26 August

Montag, 26. August 2019

Mystic Moods Orchestra: A Dream
Album: One Stormy Night
SBL

Mythen In Tüten: Liebe Im Funkhaus
Album: Liebe Im Funkhaus – Single
No Fun Records

Jeffrey Lewis: LP´s
Album: Song
Moshi Moshi Records

The Mauskovic Dance Band: Space Drum Machine
Album: The Mauskovic Dance Band
Soundway

TSHA: Moon
Album: Moonlight EP
Counter Records Digital Track / Ninja Tune

Meerkat Meerkat: Eleganz
Single
ISRC

Nikita von Tiraspol: Was Lucifer more beautiful than Adonis?
Album: Was Lucifer more beautiful than Adonis?
Noorden Records

Christoff Riedel: 3
Album: EP3
Very Deep Records

Rapsody: Ibtihaj ft D´Angelo & GZA
Album: Eve
Jamla Records

Shannon Lay: The Dream
Album: August
Sub Pop

Whitney: Used To Be Lonely
Album: Forever Turned Around
Secretly Canadian

Clive Tanaka y su Orquesta: Deep, Deep, Deep, Deep in the Dark ft Andrew Pelletier
Album: Deep, Deep, Deep, Deep EP
Friends Of Friends Records

Clive Tanaka y su Orquesta: Skinjob (Side B) [For Romance]
Album: Jet Set Siempre 1º
Tall Corn Music / Burger Music

Mystic Moods Orchestra: A Dream
Album: One Stormy Night
SBL


0