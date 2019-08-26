Playlist Ralf Summer

Montag, 26. August 2019

Mystic Moods Orchestra: A Dream

Album: One Stormy Night

SBL

Mythen In Tüten: Liebe Im Funkhaus

Album: Liebe Im Funkhaus – Single

No Fun Records

Jeffrey Lewis: LP´s

Album: Song

Moshi Moshi Records

The Mauskovic Dance Band: Space Drum Machine

Album: The Mauskovic Dance Band

Soundway

TSHA: Moon

Album: Moonlight EP

Counter Records Digital Track / Ninja Tune

Meerkat Meerkat: Eleganz

Single

ISRC

Nikita von Tiraspol: Was Lucifer more beautiful than Adonis?

Album: Was Lucifer more beautiful than Adonis?

Noorden Records

Christoff Riedel: 3

Album: EP3

Very Deep Records

Rapsody: Ibtihaj ft D´Angelo & GZA

Album: Eve

Jamla Records

Shannon Lay: The Dream

Album: August

Sub Pop

Whitney: Used To Be Lonely

Album: Forever Turned Around

Secretly Canadian

Clive Tanaka y su Orquesta: Deep, Deep, Deep, Deep in the Dark ft Andrew Pelletier

Album: Deep, Deep, Deep, Deep EP

Friends Of Friends Records

Clive Tanaka y su Orquesta: Skinjob (Side B) [For Romance]

Album: Jet Set Siempre 1º

Tall Corn Music / Burger Music

