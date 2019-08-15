Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 15.08.2019

Donnerstag, 15. August 2019

Die Höchste Eisenbahn: 37,5°
Album: Ich glaub dir alles
Tapete

Grossstadtgeflüster:Auf alles
Album: Trips & Ticks
BMG Rights Management

Shura:Side Effects
Album: Forevher
Secretely Canadian

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Planet B
Album: Infest The Rat’s Nest
Flightless Records

Sleater-Kinney:The Dog The Body
Album: The Center Won’t Hold
Caroline LC03261

The Murder Capital: Feeling Fades
Album: When I Have Fears
Human Season Records

Ride:Jump Jet
Album: This Is Not A Safe Place
Wichita Recordings

The Hold Steady: The Stove & The Toaster
Album: Thrashing Thru The Passion
French Kiss

Frank Turner: Sister Rosetta
Album: No Man’s World
Polydor

Hanne Hukkelberg: Faith
Album: Birthmark
Hukkelberg Music

Reverend Horace Tyler: Intro
Album: Various Artists: YIA Talent Hunt Winners
Big Crown Records

The Thrillers Band: The Thrillers Theme
Album: Various Artists: YIA Talent Hunt Winners
Big Crown Records


