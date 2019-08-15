Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Donnerstag, 15. August 2019

Die Höchste Eisenbahn: 37,5°

Album: Ich glaub dir alles

Tapete

Grossstadtgeflüster:Auf alles

Album: Trips & Ticks

BMG Rights Management

Shura:Side Effects

Album: Forevher

Secretely Canadian

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Planet B

Album: Infest The Rat’s Nest

Flightless Records

Sleater-Kinney:The Dog The Body

Album: The Center Won’t Hold

Caroline LC03261

The Murder Capital: Feeling Fades

Album: When I Have Fears

Human Season Records

Ride:Jump Jet

Album: This Is Not A Safe Place

Wichita Recordings

The Hold Steady: The Stove & The Toaster

Album: Thrashing Thru The Passion

French Kiss

Frank Turner: Sister Rosetta

Album: No Man’s World

Polydor

Hanne Hukkelberg: Faith

Album: Birthmark

Hukkelberg Music

Reverend Horace Tyler: Intro

Album: Various Artists: YIA Talent Hunt Winners

Big Crown Records

The Thrillers Band: The Thrillers Theme

Album: Various Artists: YIA Talent Hunt Winners

Big Crown Records