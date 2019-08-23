Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
23. August
Freitag, 23. August 2019
Dope Lemon: Hey You
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Rights Management (Australia)
Dope Lemon: Smooth Big Cat
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Rights Management (Australia)
Dope Lemon: Give Me HOney
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Rights Management (Australia)
Tamu Massif: Little Death
Album: Little Death Summer
Independent
Soft Grid: Airplane
Album: Agency
Antime
Salami Rose Joe Louis: Octagonal Room
Album: Octagonal Room
Brainfeeder
Ada Lea: Mercury
Album: What We Say In Private
Saddle Creek
Ada Lea: wild heart
Album: What We Say In Private
Saddle Creek
Jade Jackson: Dust
Album: Wilderness
Anti
Violent Femmes: Hotel Last Resort
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Add It Up Productions
Violent Femmes: It´s All Or Nothing
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Add It Up Productions
Violent Femmes: I´m Nothing
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Add It Up Productions
The Quiet Temple: The BIble Black
Album: The Quiet Temple
The Point Of Departure Recording Company