Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 23.08.2019

23 August

Freitag, 23. August 2019

Dope Lemon: Hey You
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Rights Management (Australia)

Dope Lemon: Smooth Big Cat
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Rights Management (Australia)

Dope Lemon: Give Me HOney
Album: Smooth Big Cat
BMG Rights Management (Australia)

Tamu Massif: Little Death
Album: Little Death Summer
Independent

Soft Grid: Airplane
Album: Agency
Antime ‎

Salami Rose Joe Louis: Octagonal Room
Album: Octagonal Room
Brainfeeder

Ada Lea: Mercury
Album: What We Say In Private
Saddle Creek

Ada Lea: wild heart
Album: What We Say In Private
Saddle Creek ‎

Jade Jackson: Dust
Album: Wilderness
Anti

Violent Femmes: Hotel Last Resort
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Add It Up Productions ‎

Violent Femmes: It´s All Or Nothing
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Add It Up Productions ‎

Violent Femmes: I´m Nothing
Album: Hotel Last Resort
Add It Up Productions ‎

The Quiet Temple: The BIble Black
Album: The Quiet Temple
The Point Of Departure Recording Company


